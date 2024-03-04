Senior Business Analyst

“Seeking a visionary Senior Business Analyst to drive financial innovation and strategic growth in our dynamic banking environment.

Join us and shape the future of banking today!”

Qualifications/Experience Required:

Advanced Diplomas/National 1st Degrees

IT qualification, Certificate in BA endorsed by IIBA, Safe Certification.

IIBA endorsed.

5 – 8 years BA experience, manage multiple IT Projects and exposure to complex projects, business exposure, and industry exposure. Guiding others on how to effectively use common techniques. Demonstrate these skilled proficiency descriptors.

BA Body Of Knowledge.

Business writing skills.

Agile Concepts.

Data and Business Analysis.

Process Engineering Skills.

Global business analysis Trend.

Business Analysis Descipline, Techniques and Practices.

Microsoft Office Product.

Service integrator

Desired Skills:

SAFe

Agile

Business Analysis

Data Analysis

Microsoft Office

Process Engineering

data warehousing

Process Mapping

SQL

