Senior Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

??Join Our Team as a Senior Business Analyst with SAFe Certification!??

Are you a seasoned Business Analyst with a passion for driving organizational success through strategic analysis and innovative solutions? We are actively seeking a highly skilled and certified Senior Business Analyst with a strong background in banking, SAFe Certification, IIBA endorsement, and proficiency in Agile concepts. If you’re ready to take your career to the next level and make a significant impact, this opportunity is for you!

Responsibilities

Conduct iterative and adaptive planning and monitoring tasks to estimate, organize and coordinate the BA efforts on large/complex enterprise initiatives.

Conduct elicitation and collaboration tasks to obtain information from stakeholders.

Conduct requirements analysis and design definition to structure, organize, specify model requirements and designs.

Conduct Requirements Life Cycle Management tasks to manage and maintain requirements a design information from inception to retirement.

Conduct strategy analysis to define the future and transition states needed to address the business need, the work required to define that need and the scope of the solution.

Conduct Solution Evaluation to assess the performance of and value delivered by a solution and eliminate barriers/constraints that prevent the full realization of the value.

Execute according to IIBA best practices, agile product delivery and lean principles based on

Organisation’s delivery approach as per the BA methods, frameworks, standards, tools, techniques, competencies, and techniques.

Analyse and document requirements based on changes to users, interfaces, processes, data flows, constraints, environments, and non-functional requirements.

Understand the portfolio’s strategic themes, product roadmap, vision, KPIs and metrics, and align requirements accordingly.

Understand all elements of the program and team backlog and align requirements accordingly.

Explore and articulate the opportunity/problem to be solved and identify stakeholder wants and needs and participate in defining the proposed solution.

Use visual diagrams and collaborative games to model scope, interfaces, story context, data flows, processes, retrospectives, and dependencies across projects.

Decompose and document epics, features, themes, hypothesis statements, Pl objectives and user stories by identifying gaps, missing stories and acceptance criteria, scenario development and all requirement categories.

Own decomposition of portfolio epics, features, elicitation, analysis, story writing and acceptance criteria writing throughout the requirements value chain.

Collaborate/co-create process and capability alignment by pairing with the PE and Business Architect.

Support the team in working on impediments and spikes and enabler epics, enabler stories, and synthesise the data to articulate requirements.

Work with development/QA to identify test cases/scenarios, conduct user acceptance testing and train the trainer/user and support change management commercialisation.

Conduct/participate in Backlog Refinement, prioritization, WSJF, and increment planning and drive DevOps and Built-in quality principles.

Analyse/document data requirements and model data flows through all seven product dimensions on a solution/program level by pairing with BDMs.

Foster stakeholder relationships and engagement for discovery and delivery, backlog refinement, dependencies and enterprise delivery up to senior level.

Conduct system demos and contribute to I&A and offer and implement suggestions for improvement.

Actively participate and lead program/squad ceremonies by pairing with Scrum Masters, Agile Coaches, Product and BITE Owners.

Drive minimum viable thinking, continuous deployment and integration.

Ensure early remediation by reducing waste, rework, identify risks, issues.

Qualifications:

Advanced Diplomas/National 1st Degrees.

IT qualification, Certificate in BA endorsed by IIBA, Safe Certification.

IIBA endorsed.

5 – 8 years of BA experience, managing multiple IT Projects and exposure to complex projects, business exposure, and industry exposure.

Guiding others on how to effectively use common techniques.

Demonstrate these skilled proficiency descriptors.

Technical / professional Knowledge:

BA Body Of Knowledge.

Business writing skills.

Agile Concepts.

Data and Business Analysis.

Process Engineering Skills.

Global business analysis Trend.

Business Analysis Descipline, Techniques and Practices.

Microsoft Office Product.

Desired Skills:

SAFE

Agile

IIBA

Process Engineering

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

