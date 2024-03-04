Senior Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

??Join Our Team as a Senior Business Analyst with SAFe Certification!??
Are you a seasoned Business Analyst with a passion for driving organizational success through strategic analysis and innovative solutions? We are actively seeking a highly skilled and certified Senior Business Analyst with a strong background in banking, SAFe Certification, IIBA endorsement, and proficiency in Agile concepts. If you’re ready to take your career to the next level and make a significant impact, this opportunity is for you!
Responsibilities
- Conduct iterative and adaptive planning and monitoring tasks to estimate, organize and coordinate the BA efforts on large/complex enterprise initiatives.
- Conduct elicitation and collaboration tasks to obtain information from stakeholders.
- Conduct requirements analysis and design definition to structure, organize, specify model requirements and designs.
- Conduct Requirements Life Cycle Management tasks to manage and maintain requirements a design information from inception to retirement.
- Conduct strategy analysis to define the future and transition states needed to address the business need, the work required to define that need and the scope of the solution.
- Conduct Solution Evaluation to assess the performance of and value delivered by a solution and eliminate barriers/constraints that prevent the full realization of the value.
- Execute according to IIBA best practices, agile product delivery and lean principles based on
- Organisation’s delivery approach as per the BA methods, frameworks, standards, tools, techniques, competencies, and techniques.
- Analyse and document requirements based on changes to users, interfaces, processes, data flows, constraints, environments, and non-functional requirements.
- Understand the portfolio’s strategic themes, product roadmap, vision, KPIs and metrics, and align requirements accordingly.
- Understand all elements of the program and team backlog and align requirements accordingly.
- Explore and articulate the opportunity/problem to be solved and identify stakeholder wants and needs and participate in defining the proposed solution.
- Use visual diagrams and collaborative games to model scope, interfaces, story context, data flows, processes, retrospectives, and dependencies across projects.
- Decompose and document epics, features, themes, hypothesis statements, Pl objectives and user stories by identifying gaps, missing stories and acceptance criteria, scenario development and all requirement categories.
- Own decomposition of portfolio epics, features, elicitation, analysis, story writing and acceptance criteria writing throughout the requirements value chain.
- Collaborate/co-create process and capability alignment by pairing with the PE and Business Architect.
- Support the team in working on impediments and spikes and enabler epics, enabler stories, and synthesise the data to articulate requirements.
- Work with development/QA to identify test cases/scenarios, conduct user acceptance testing and train the trainer/user and support change management commercialisation.
- Conduct/participate in Backlog Refinement, prioritization, WSJF, and increment planning and drive DevOps and Built-in quality principles.
- Analyse/document data requirements and model data flows through all seven product dimensions on a solution/program level by pairing with BDMs.
- Foster stakeholder relationships and engagement for discovery and delivery, backlog refinement, dependencies and enterprise delivery up to senior level.
- Conduct system demos and contribute to I&A and offer and implement suggestions for improvement.
- Actively participate and lead program/squad ceremonies by pairing with Scrum Masters, Agile Coaches, Product and BITE Owners.
- Drive minimum viable thinking, continuous deployment and integration.
- Ensure early remediation by reducing waste, rework, identify risks, issues.
Qualifications:
- Advanced Diplomas/National 1st Degrees.
- IT qualification, Certificate in BA endorsed by IIBA, Safe Certification.
- IIBA endorsed.
- 5 – 8 years of BA experience, managing multiple IT Projects and exposure to complex projects, business exposure, and industry exposure.
- Guiding others on how to effectively use common techniques.
- Demonstrate these skilled proficiency descriptors.
Technical / professional Knowledge:
- BA Body Of Knowledge.
- Business writing skills.
- Agile Concepts.
- Data and Business Analysis.
- Process Engineering Skills.
- Global business analysis Trend.
- Business Analysis Descipline, Techniques and Practices.
- Microsoft Office Product.
Desired Skills:
- SAFE
- Agile
- IIBA
- Process Engineering
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years