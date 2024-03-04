Senior Business Analyst – Gauteng Rivonia

Join our dynamic team as a Business Analyst at the heart of Johannesburg’s financial hub!

Elevate your career with a long-term contract at a major bank, where innovation meets excellence.

Unleash your analytical prowess to drive strategic initiatives, optimize processes, and contribute to groundbreaking projects. Your expertise will shape the future of financial services in Africa.

Qualifications

Advanced Diplomas/National 1st Degrees.

IT qualification, Certificate in BA endorsed by IIBA, Safe Certification.

IIBA endorsed.

5 – 8 years of BA experience, managing multiple IT Projects and exposure to complex projects, business exposure, and industry exposure. Guiding others on how to effectively use common techniques. Demonstrate these skilled proficiency descriptors.

Technical / professional Knowledge

BA Body Of Knowledge.

Business writing skills.

Agile Concepts.

Data and Business Analysis.

Process Engineering Skills.

Global business analysis Trend.

Business Analysis Descipline, Techniques and Practices.

Microsoft Office Product.

Desired Skills:

Agile

Process Engineering

Business Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position