Senior Cloud Database Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our clients are pioneers in the automotive industry, leading the way in innovation, cutting-edge technology, and a commitment to excellence are in search of a Senior Cloud Database Engineer. They are a global team with a passion for shaping the future of mobility. Their model combines the best of in-person collaboration with the flexibility of a hybrid model, offering an exciting and supportive work environment.
Requirements:
- ITIL process knowledge and work experience
- At least 5 years of practical experience in Oracle database administration or development
- Fluent business English
- Experience with Oracle database architecture, automation, and performance tuning.
- Expert knowledge of cloud architectures with a focus on databases
- Experience with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, autonomous database on shared and dedicated infrastructure, provisioning and supporting of OCI resources (preferred)
- Optional PostgreSQL knowledge in cloud environment
Advantageous Skills:
- Sound experience with agile methods (Scrum, Kanban)
- Proficiency in additional European languages is a plus.
Desired Skills:
- oracle
- sql
- ITIL
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Hybrid