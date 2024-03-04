Senior Cloud Database Engineer

Our clients are pioneers in the automotive industry, leading the way in innovation, cutting-edge technology, and a commitment to excellence are in search of a Senior Cloud Database Engineer. They are a global team with a passion for shaping the future of mobility. Their model combines the best of in-person collaboration with the flexibility of a hybrid model, offering an exciting and supportive work environment.

Requirements:

ITIL process knowledge and work experience

At least 5 years of practical experience in Oracle database administration or development

Fluent business English

Experience with Oracle database architecture, automation, and performance tuning.

Expert knowledge of cloud architectures with a focus on databases

Experience with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, autonomous database on shared and dedicated infrastructure, provisioning and supporting of OCI resources (preferred)

Optional PostgreSQL knowledge in cloud environment

Advantageous Skills:

Sound experience with agile methods (Scrum, Kanban)

Proficiency in additional European languages is a plus.

