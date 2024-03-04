Senior CNC Machine Programmer at CME Recruitment

SENIOR CNC PROGRAMMER

Cape Town

Manufacturing Industry

KEY JOB FUNCTIONS:

CNC Programming;

Overseeing CNC Team;

Modelling in Solidworks;

Assist with Plug building;

Routine maintenance and calibration of the 5-Axis machine.

REQUIREMENTS:

At least 10 to 15 years relevant work experience;

Minimum of 10 to 15 years previous CNC Programming experience essential;

Working knowledge of Solidworks (2013 upwards);

Working knowledge of AutoCAD / Draftsight (2010 upwards);

Working knowledge of MS Office package (Excel advantageous);

Working knowledge of MasterCAM X (5-Axis);

Must be able to perform routine maintenance and troubleshoot machine / programming errors;

Must have good understanding of mould / plug building.

COMPETENCIES:

Methodical / Systematic skills;

Excellent analytical and numerical abilities;

Good Communication skills (Verbal & Written);

A good perception of 3D space;

Ability to meet deadlines.

Desired Skills:

cnc programming

cnc machine

milling

lathe

CNC Operation

Numerical control

Cylindrical grinding

PowerMILL

CAD/CAM

Grinding machine

Tool making

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

A engineering concern in Cape Town is looking for a Senior CNC Programmer.

