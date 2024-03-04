Senior FICO Blaze Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Mar 4, 2024

??Join Our Team as a Senior FICO Blaze Developer!??

Are you a seasoned FICO Blaze Developer with a passion for Java-based FICO Blaze Advisor versions 7.x? Do you thrive on the intricacies of Rules Harvesting, Rules Inventory Management Strategies, and Rules Services Design? If you have 8+ years of extensive Blaze Experience and a background in Banking and Compliance, we want you on our dynamic team!

Key Roles and Responsibilities:

  • Experience in Rules engine-based applications in Java platforms.
  • Experience in Java-based FICO Blaze Advisor versions 7.x
  • Experience in Rules Harvesting, Rules Inventory management Strategies and Rules Services Design
  • Highly flexible technical expert with the ability to master and work with a wide variety of technologies.
  • Skills to develop an application by using Full stack technology and deliver effectively, efficiently, on time, in specification, and in a cost-effective manner.
  • Experience in Fico Blaze Advisor BRE (Business Rule Engine) development.
  • Experience in Fico Blaze Advisor Rule Maintenance Application (RMA) setup, administration, and development.
  • Experience in exposing BRE rules to JAVA Web Services.
  • Rules Harvesting & Designing, Rules Authoring, and Rule Orchestration has a context menu.
  • FICO Blaze Advisor versions 7.x & dia3 (must have)
  • Has exposure to Git (must have)
  • Can develop in JAVA.
  • Has written automated tests and is familiar with Junit.
  • Has experience using Spring boot.
  • Has experience using Maven.
  • Familiarity with Azure.

Qualifications:

  • Technically related degree, Computer Science or above or equivalent work experience.
  • 8+ years of Blaze Experience.
  • Experience in Banking and Compliance – Preferred.
  • Existing knowledge in the Bank.
  • Experience with any regulatory rules e.g. FICA, FATCA.
  • Experience being part of an Enterprise Rules Team.

Skills Summary:

  • Application Programming Interface (API)
  • Cloud Architectures
  • Large Scale Systems
  • Process Automations
  • Programming Languages
  • Software Design
  • Software Development
  • Software Systems

Desired Skills:

  • FICA
  • FATCA
  • Java-based FICO Blaze Advisor versions 7.x
  • Rules Harvesting
  • Inventory Management
  • Rules Services Design
  • FICO BLAZE
  • JAVA

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

