Senior FICO Blaze Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

??Join Our Team as a Senior FICO Blaze Developer!??
Are you a seasoned FICO Blaze Developer with a passion for Java-based FICO Blaze Advisor versions 7.x? Do you thrive on the intricacies of Rules Harvesting, Rules Inventory Management Strategies, and Rules Services Design? If you have 8+ years of extensive Blaze Experience and a background in Banking and Compliance, we want you on our dynamic team!
Key Roles and Responsibilities:
- Experience in Rules engine-based applications in Java platforms.
- Experience in Java-based FICO Blaze Advisor versions 7.x
- Experience in Rules Harvesting, Rules Inventory management Strategies and Rules Services Design
- Highly flexible technical expert with the ability to master and work with a wide variety of technologies.
- Skills to develop an application by using Full stack technology and deliver effectively, efficiently, on time, in specification, and in a cost-effective manner.
- Experience in Fico Blaze Advisor BRE (Business Rule Engine) development.
- Experience in Fico Blaze Advisor Rule Maintenance Application (RMA) setup, administration, and development.
- Experience in exposing BRE rules to JAVA Web Services.
- Rules Harvesting & Designing, Rules Authoring, and Rule Orchestration has a context menu.
- FICO Blaze Advisor versions 7.x & dia3 (must have)
- Has exposure to Git (must have)
- Can develop in JAVA.
- Has written automated tests and is familiar with Junit.
- Has experience using Spring boot.
- Has experience using Maven.
- Familiarity with Azure.
Qualifications:
- Technically related degree, Computer Science or above or equivalent work experience.
- 8+ years of Blaze Experience.
- Experience in Banking and Compliance – Preferred.
- Existing knowledge in the Bank.
- Experience with any regulatory rules e.g. FICA, FATCA.
- Experience being part of an Enterprise Rules Team.
Skills Summary:
- Application Programming Interface (API)
- Cloud Architectures
- Large Scale Systems
- Process Automations
- Programming Languages
- Software Design
- Software Development
- Software Systems
Desired Skills:
- FICA
- FATCA
- Java-based FICO Blaze Advisor versions 7.x
- Rules Harvesting
- Inventory Management
- Rules Services Design
- FICO BLAZE
- JAVA
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years