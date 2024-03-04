Our client is looking for a SQL Developer to be based in Pretoria. You will need to have at least 5 years experience as with T-SQL Scripting as well as C#.
We are looking for strong SQL (T-SQL) Developers with a good understanding and experience SQL Database and Backend Development with knowledge of C#.NET Framework.
Skills and Experience:
- Minimum 5 years’ experience in a SQL Full stack Software Development role
- Minimum 5 years’ experience in the following technologies
- MS SQL Database (T-SQL)
- C#
- JavaScript
- Microservices
- Knowledge and experience on web services development.
- Ability to analyse a request for change or new development to determine how the existing functionality can be used/enhanced or to develop new functionality to meet the request.
Qualifications:
- Tertiary education: IT Diploma or degree would be an advantage.
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training.
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- T-SQL
- C#
- JavaScript
- Microservices