(Technical) Project Manager at Machine Cutting Services Operations (Pty) Ltd

We are looking for an experienced Technical Project Manager to manage organization of key client projects.

The successful Project Manager will be based at our premises in Modderfontein. However, this person could be required to travel to our sites which will be mostly around Gauteng and Mpumalanga (where most of the power stations are). We also do work from time to time in other areas in RSA which could require the person to travel to.

What does a Project Manager do?

As our project manager, your job will be to coordinate people and processes to ensure that our projects are delivered on time and within the provide budget to produce the desired outcome. You will be the go-to person for everything involving a project’s organization and timeline and cost control.

Project Manager Requirements

Project managers should have a background in business skills, management, budgeting planning and analysis. You should be an excellent communicator and comfortable managing multiple tasks and teams at any single time. You should furthermore also need to be a team player and have a high level of problem-solving skills.

Responsibilities:

Coordinate internal resources and third parties/vendors for the flawless execution of projects.

Ensure that all projectsare delivered on-time, within scope and within budget.

Developing project scopes and objectives, involving all relevant stakeholders and ensuringtechnical feasibility.

Ensure resource availability and allocation.

Develop a detailed project plan to track progress at all times of each individual project.

Keep an updated program of all projects (Program Management) to allow for resource planning and order execution.

Use appropriate verification techniques to manage changes in project scope, schedule and costs.

Measure project performance using appropriate systems, tools and techniques and be familiar with ISO 9001 and quality management systems.

Report progress and escalate issues that needs attention to management as needed.

Manage the relationship with the client and all stakeholders to ensure long term relationships.

Perform risk assessment and management tominimize project risks.

Establish and maintain relationships with third parties/vendors.

Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation.

Managing multiple small to medium size projects requiring rapid deployment and often remote worksites.

Requirements and skills:

A demonstratable history of working, leading and managing of small to medium size teams.

Additional qualification in management and leadership will be a strong consideration.

Educational and training background,in the field of engineering as a technical project manager or project administrator will be strongly considered.

Solid technical background, with understanding or hands-on experience in machining, the use of machining equipment, tolerances and quality requirements.

Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Solid organizational skills including attention to detail and multi-tasking skills.

Strong working knowledge using Microsoft Office and especially the use of MS Projects.

A Formal Project Management certification will be advantageous.

Experience of using NEC3 type contracts will be advantageous.

Desired Skills:

Machining Equipment

Power Generation

Oil and Gas

Onsite Machinery

NEC3

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Employer & Job Benefits:

Company Incentive

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

