5G innovation took the spotlight at MWC 2024

The Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024, held in Barcelona last week (26-29 February), showcased an array of cutting-edge technological advancements, drawing widespread attention from tech enthusiasts worldwide.

With a particular emphasis on the evolution of 5G technology, industry giants such as Huawei, Qualcomm, and Ericsson spearheaded discussions with their innovations, signaling a significant leap forward in connectivity solutions and digital transformation, reveals the Social Media Analytics Platform of GlobalData.

Smitarani Tripathy, social media analyst at GlobalData, comments: “MWC 2024 unveiled a myriad of technological advancements, from sophisticated smartphones to the latest in connectivity solutions, marking a leap into a more digitised future.

“Central to the event’s discussions was the evolution of 5G technology, celebrated by influencers for its capacity to dramatically enhance worldwide internet speed and revolutionize our connectivity framework.

“This emphasis on 5G underscored a unified push toward swifter and more dependable networks. Among those leading the charge, Huawei, Qualcomm, and Ericsson, were singled out for praise, recognised for their groundbreaking work in advancing 5G technology. Their contributions were seen as pivotal in propelling the widespread adoption and ongoing development of 5G, setting new benchmarks for the future of tech innovation.”

* Huawei Technologies – Huawei took center stage at MWC 2024 with its 5.5G products, including the Telecom Foundation Model and the industry’s first 5.5G intelligent core network. Influencers applauded the innovative all-optical products like the OptiX OSN 9800 K36, OptiXaccess MA5800T, and iFTTR OptiXstar F50, highlighting Huawei’s foresight in enhancing network capabilities and digital transformation. The reception was largely positive, underscoring Huawei’s role in the next generation of connectivity.

* Qualcomm – Qualcomm unveiled its latest Snapdragon processors, which powered the highly discussed OnePlus Watch 2, at MWC 2024. Influencers praised the new chipset for its efficiency and performance, emphasising Qualcomm’s pivotal role in advancing the wearable tech space. The buzz reflects Qualcomm’s successful push towards more powerful and energy-efficient chip designs, which are set to redefine user experiences across devices.

* Ericsson – Ericsson showcased its commitment to advancing 5G infrastructure and network capabilities, earning positive reactions for its efforts to enhance global connectivity. Ericsson’s innovations in network evolution and digital transformation were recognised as key to the future of telecommunications, with influencers noting the company’s significant contributions to a more connected world.