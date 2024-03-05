Analyst Developer: Payments – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Purpose Statement:
- To analyse business or system requirements and data to enhance understanding of the Payments environment
- To produce a comprehensive technical specification from business requirements by maintaining a high level of in-depth knowledge of Payment systems, the Payments Industry (EFT, ADO, SWIFT, RTC) and other relevant Back-End Systems and data sources
Key Tasks & Accountabilities:
Development and Design
- Team Leader / technical lead on special projects
- Provide technical expertise and input wrt Payments during projects
- Provide guidance to junior developers wrt Payments during projects
- Gain an understanding of the Functional Description through guidance from the Business Analyst
- Compilation Technical Specification (solution design documentation) using UML standards in Enterprise Architect from Functional Specifications.
- Architect will provide guidance wrt technical implementation
- Business Analyst will provide guidance wrt business logic implementation
- Use the Technical Specification for product & system development according to development & best practice standards
- Develop enhancements for existing applicationsproducts
- Develop new applicationsproducts
- Develop rational database systems
- Provide implementation instructions for developments
- Provide guidance to junior developers
Testing
- Perform unit and integration testing on existing environments and new developments
- Update / amend test plans according to solution development to ensure coverage of all areas
- Fix minor and major bugs for the products in the Payments environment
- Fix escalated bugs for existing products in the Payments environment from provided technical specifications
- Provide support to the Development / QA / Production environment
Research and Continuous improvement
- Participate in knowledge transfer sessions facilitated by Architect
- Handover of technical knowledge (process flow and design) during knowledge transfer process
- Take ownership to improve own technical knowledge about the Payments environment
- Stay current with developments in areas of technology that are relevant to the Payments environment (i.e. MS SQL, Database servers, Source control tools, Testing tools, .Net, etc)
Knowledge, Skills & Experience:
Min:
- Grade 12
- A relevant 3 year tertiary qualification (degree / diploma) and at least 2 years’ Payments product experience
OR
- 5 years Payments product specific work experience
Min:
- Must have good knowledge of:
- .Net Framework
- C#
- XML
- Windows Communication Foundation
- SQL
- Cobol
- UML
- Object Orientation Development
- Payment Systems
- Best practices for .Net programming
- Latest .Net framework and it’s abilities
- Design Patterns and Architectural Patterns
- FTP
- Web services
- Windows Server OS
- UI Design
- Must have detailed knowledge of:
- IT systems development processes (SDLC)
- Application development
- ETL processes
- Relational database technologies
- Dimensional modelling
- Standards and governance
- UML
- Systems analysis and design
- Solid understanding of:
- Payments systems environment
- Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.
