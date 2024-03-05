Analyst Developer: Payments – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Purpose Statement:



To analyse business or system requirements and data to enhance understanding of the Payments environment

To produce a comprehensive technical specification from business requirements by maintaining a high level of in-depth knowledge of Payment systems, the Payments Industry (EFT, ADO, SWIFT, RTC) and other relevant Back-End Systems and data sources

Key Tasks & Accountabilities:

Development and Design



Team Leader / technical lead on special projects Provide technical expertise and input wrt Payments during projects Provide guidance to junior developers wrt Payments during projects

Gain an understanding of the Functional Description through guidance from the Business Analyst

Compilation Technical Specification (solution design documentation) using UML standards in Enterprise Architect from Functional Specifications. Architect will provide guidance wrt technical implementation Business Analyst will provide guidance wrt business logic implementation

Use the Technical Specification for product & system development according to development & best practice standards Develop enhancements for existing applicationsproducts Develop new applicationsproducts Develop rational database systems

Provide implementation instructions for developments

Provide guidance to junior developers

Testing

Perform unit and integration testing on existing environments and new developments Update / amend test plans according to solution development to ensure coverage of all areas Fix minor and major bugs for the products in the Payments environment Fix escalated bugs for existing products in the Payments environment from provided technical specifications

Provide support to the Development / QA / Production environment

Research and Continuous improvement

Participate in knowledge transfer sessions facilitated by Architect Handover of technical knowledge (process flow and design) during knowledge transfer process

Take ownership to improve own technical knowledge about the Payments environment Stay current with developments in areas of technology that are relevant to the Payments environment (i.e. MS SQL, Database servers, Source control tools, Testing tools, .Net, etc)





Knowledge, Skills & Experience:

Min:

Grade 12

A relevant 3 year tertiary qualification (degree / diploma) and at least 2 years’ Payments product experience

OR

5 years Payments product specific work experience

Min:

Must have good knowledge of: .Net Framework C# XML Windows Communication Foundation SQL Cobol UML Object Orientation Development Payment Systems Best practices for .Net programming Latest .Net framework and it’s abilities Design Patterns and Architectural Patterns FTP Web services Windows Server OS UI Design

of:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

of: IT systems development processes (SDLC)

Application development

ETL processes

Relational database technologies

Dimensional modelling

Standards and governance

UML

Systems analysis and design

Solid understanding of:

of: Payments systems environment

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

