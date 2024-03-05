Analyst Developer: Payments – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Mar 5, 2024

Purpose Statement:

  • To analyse business or system requirements and data to enhance understanding of the Payments environment
  • To produce a comprehensive technical specification from business requirements by maintaining a high level of in-depth knowledge of Payment systems, the Payments Industry (EFT, ADO, SWIFT, RTC) and other relevant Back-End Systems and data sources

Key Tasks & Accountabilities:

Development and Design

  • Team Leader / technical lead on special projects
    • Provide technical expertise and input wrt Payments during projects
    • Provide guidance to junior developers wrt Payments during projects
  • Gain an understanding of the Functional Description through guidance from the Business Analyst
  • Compilation Technical Specification (solution design documentation) using UML standards in Enterprise Architect from Functional Specifications.
    • Architect will provide guidance wrt technical implementation
    • Business Analyst will provide guidance wrt business logic implementation
  • Use the Technical Specification for product & system development according to development & best practice standards
    • Develop enhancements for existing applicationsproducts
    • Develop new applicationsproducts
    • Develop rational database systems
  • Provide implementation instructions for developments
  • Provide guidance to junior developers

Testing

  • Perform unit and integration testing on existing environments and new developments
    • Update / amend test plans according to solution development to ensure coverage of all areas
    • Fix minor and major bugs for the products in the Payments environment
    • Fix escalated bugs for existing products in the Payments environment from provided technical specifications
  • Provide support to the Development / QA / Production environment

Research and Continuous improvement

  • Participate in knowledge transfer sessions facilitated by Architect
    • Handover of technical knowledge (process flow and design) during knowledge transfer process
  • Take ownership to improve own technical knowledge about the Payments environment
    • Stay current with developments in areas of technology that are relevant to the Payments environment (i.e. MS SQL, Database servers, Source control tools, Testing tools, .Net, etc)


Knowledge, Skills & Experience:
 Min:

  • Grade 12
  • A relevant 3 year tertiary qualification (degree / diploma) and at least 2 years’ Payments product experience

OR

  • 5 years Payments product specific work experience

Min:

  • Must have good knowledge of:
    • .Net Framework
    • C#
    • XML
    • Windows Communication Foundation
    • SQL
    • Cobol
    • UML
    • Object Orientation Development
    • Payment Systems
    • Best practices for .Net programming
    • Latest .Net framework and it’s abilities
    • Design Patterns and Architectural Patterns
    • FTP
    • Web services
    • Windows Server OS
    • UI Design
  • Must have detailed knowledge of:
  • IT systems development processes (SDLC)
  • Application development
  • ETL processes
  • Relational database technologies
  • Dimensional modelling
  • Standards and governance
  • UML
  • Systems analysis and design
  • Solid understanding of:
  • Payments systems environment
  • Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

