Azure Data Engineer 2679

Large, international Automotive client actively looking for highly competent Azure Data Engineer (Advance)

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Programming skills in data related programming languages and frameworks, such as Python, Spark, SQL, Kusto.

Experience with Azure Data Solutions (e. g. Azure Data Factory, Azure Data Explorer, Azure Databricks)

Profound technical understanding for Data Engineering and Data Warehouse Design.

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Familiarity with modern Software engineering concepts like DevOps, CI/CD and agile processes.

Know-how in advanced analytics and BI Tools (e. g. Tableau) is a plus.

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

University degree in Computer Science, Data Engineering or a comparable field of study with a focus on data intensive applications.

Experience in architecting and implementing scalable data pipelines in cloud environments, preferably Azure.

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

Data Engineers are responsible for building and maintaining Big Data Pipelines using Data Platforms. Data Engineers are custodians of data and must ensure that data is shared in line with the information classification requirements on a need-to-know basis.

