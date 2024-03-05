BPM Developer

Mar 5, 2024

Are you a tech-savvy enthusiast with a passion for driving operational efficiency?

Join our leading company as a BPM Developer and shape the future of our business processes. With your expertise in business process management, you’ll play a vital role in streamlining our operations, optimizing workflows, and accelerating growth.

Join our dynamic team and unleash your potential to revolutionize the way we do business.

Take the leap towards a rewarding career in a company at the forefront of the financial industry!

Responsibilities and work outputs:

  • IT-related Diploma or Degree
  • At least 10+ years’ experience with BPM products
  • Landed couple of projects into a production environment. (Within a banking industry will be advantageous)
  • Dealt with technical platforms as well as development-related problems.
  • Good knowledge of BPM/BAW as a product
  • Good Knowledge of BPM code and ability to code solutions using BPM.
  • Java coding language and ability to code will be advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • BPM
  • BPM Code
  • Java
  • technical
  • platforms
  • Banking
  • BAW

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position