BPM Developer – Gauteng Sandown

- IT-related Diploma or Degree
- At least 10+ years’ experience with BPM products
- Landed couple of projects into a production environment. (Within a banking industry will be advantageous)
- Dealt with technical platforms as well as development-related problems.
- Good knowledge of BPM/BAW as a product
- Good Knowledge of BPM code and ability to code solutions using BPM.
- Java coding language and ability to code will be advantageous
Desired Skills:
- BPM
- BPM Code
- Java
- technical
- platforms
- Banking
- BAW
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years