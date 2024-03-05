BPM Developer – Gauteng Sandown

Are you a tech-savvy enthusiast with a passion for driving operational efficiency?

Join our leading company as a BPM Developer and shape the future of our business processes. With your expertise in business process management, you’ll play a vital role in streamlining our operations, optimizing workflows, and accelerating growth.

Join our dynamic team and unleash your potential to revolutionize the way we do business.

Take the leap towards a rewarding career in a company at the forefront of the financial industry!

Responsibilities and work outputs:

IT-related Diploma or Degree

At least 10+ years’ experience with BPM products

Landed couple of projects into a production environment. (Within a banking industry will be advantageous)

Dealt with technical platforms as well as development-related problems.

Good knowledge of BPM/BAW as a product

Good Knowledge of BPM code and ability to code solutions using BPM.

Java coding language and ability to code will be advantageous

Desired Skills:

BPM

BPM Code

Java

technical

platforms

Banking

BAW

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

