Business Analyst (Direct Sales Platform_Retailer) LWBA20D – Gauteng Pretoria

Mar 5, 2024

Duties:

  • Working with the Group Sales teams, Group Retailers (Dealers) & a Software Supplier to deliver a new Back Office for Direct Sales for the Group & Brands

  • Managing the Retailer (Dealer) work stream and changes to designs and/or development based on aligned business decisions (comments in Jira)

  • Good knowledge of web software development terminologies (Especially SAP)

  • Responsibility of all compliance topics in area of responsibility.

  • Preparation of presentations and Retailer journey maps to ensure a smooth and simplified Experience.

  • Organising meetings with various key stakeholders and teams to ensure product delivery.

  • Demonstrating Back Office product features (in conjunction with the Supplier) to Business and key leaders.

  • Engaging in meetings with Retailers (Dealers) to drive decisions and following through to implementation in design/development.

  • Engaging with Retailers, Suppliers and Development teams on feature requirements

  • Understanding of and experience with CRM systems and integration of triggers into CRM solutions.

  • Understanding of retail sales in an omni-channel environment.

  • Testing and Quality Assurance to oversee the final solution from a quality perspective and ensure bugs are raised and fixed in a timely manner.

  • Communication with internal stakeholders, international and local suppliers, and retailer network.

  • General understanding of Retailer (Dealer) processes and retail functions including Sales Managers, Sales Execs, CRM Leads.

  • Understanding Business Objectives (Commercial Skills)

  • Analytical and Critical Thinking

  • Communication and Interpersonal Skills

  • Cost-Benefit Analysis & Decision-Making Skills

  • Collaboration and Teamwork

  • Adaptability

  • Project Management Experience

  • Retailer (Dealer) Experience (especially Automotive)

  • Ability to Engage with External Supplier

  • Excellent Time Management

  • Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and meet strict deadlines.

  • Ability to understand and document processes in detail.

Minimum Requirements:

Education:

  • Degree

  • 3- 5 years working as a Business Analyst or as a Project Manager, Software Delivery Experience, Retailer Journey Experience Beneficial, Automotive sales experience highly advantageous.

Advantageous:

  • Excellent PowerPoint, Writing Skills, Agile Working Experience, Ability to manage a Jira board & tickets.

Desired Skills:

  • SAP
  • CRM
  • SalesForce
  • Platform Business Analyst

