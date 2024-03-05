Business Analyst (Direct Sales Platform_Retailer) LWBA20D

Duties:
- Working with the Group Sales teams, Group Retailers (Dealers) & a Software Supplier to deliver a new Back Office for Direct Sales for the Group & Brands
- Managing the Retailer (Dealer) work stream and changes to designs and/or development based on aligned business decisions (comments in Jira)
- Good knowledge of web software development terminologies (Especially SAP)
- Responsibility of all compliance topics in area of responsibility.
- Preparation of presentations and Retailer journey maps to ensure a smooth and simplified Experience.
- Organising meetings with various key stakeholders and teams to ensure product delivery.
- Demonstrating Back Office product features (in conjunction with the Supplier) to Business and key leaders.
- Engaging in meetings with Retailers (Dealers) to drive decisions and following through to implementation in design/development.
- Engaging with Retailers, Suppliers and Development teams on feature requirements
- Understanding of and experience with CRM systems and integration of triggers into CRM solutions.
- Understanding of retail sales in an omni-channel environment.
- Testing and Quality Assurance to oversee the final solution from a quality perspective and ensure bugs are raised and fixed in a timely manner.
- Communication with internal stakeholders, international and local suppliers, and retailer network.
- General understanding of Retailer (Dealer) processes and retail functions including Sales Managers, Sales Execs, CRM Leads.
- Understanding Business Objectives (Commercial Skills)
- Analytical and Critical Thinking
- Communication and Interpersonal Skills
- Cost-Benefit Analysis & Decision-Making Skills
- Collaboration and Teamwork
- Adaptability
- Project Management Experience
- Retailer (Dealer) Experience (especially Automotive)
- Ability to Engage with External Supplier
- Excellent Time Management
- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and meet strict deadlines.
- Ability to understand and document processes in detail.
Minimum Requirements:
Education:
- Degree
- 3- 5 years working as a Business Analyst or as a Project Manager, Software Delivery Experience, Retailer Journey Experience Beneficial, Automotive sales experience highly advantageous.
Advantageous:
- Excellent PowerPoint, Writing Skills, Agile Working Experience, Ability to manage a Jira board & tickets.
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- CRM
- SalesForce
- Platform Business Analyst