C# Back-End Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Our client, a Company specialising in Intelligent Software Solutions is looking for a C# Backend Developer to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Qualifications

Applicable, 3-year BSc degree in computer science. NQF Level 7.

Advantage Qualifications

Applicable Microsoft MCTS or MCPD [URL Removed] Technology Experience

Non-Negotiable skills:

Non-Negotiable skills: Excellent knowledge and experience of C# 8.0 programming language including

Generics

LINQ and Lambda expressions

Asynchronous programming

Pattern matchingKnowledge and experience with:

.Net Core 5.0

Net Core 5.0

Entity Framework Core 5.0

LINQ, Lambda expressions

Web API / Swagger

SignalR or gRPC

Version Control

Experience with the end-to-end systems development lifecycle

Experience with Azure DevOps and Continuous Integration Pipelines

Experience with Azure Cloud Environment

Understanding of the OpenAPI initiative

Advantageous:

Knowledge and experience with any of the following will an advantage but not necessary:

Git Version control, branching, and pull requests

Microsoft Cognitive Services

Google Cloud Services

Amazon Web Services

MSSQL / Azure SQL Server

GPT-3

Experience with [URL Removed] or ONNX runtime

Machine Learning and Mathematical skillsRequirement:

Full-time/ Remote

Desired Skills:

C#

Backend Developer

.Net

