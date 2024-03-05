C#.Net Software Engineer (CPT Remote) – Western Cape Woodstock

ENVIRONMENT:

A young & dynamic EdTech startup seeks the coding talents of a C#.Net Software Engineer to join its team where your core role will be to successfully develop, deliver, and maintain high quality software (requirements, design, code, documentation, etc.). You will also work closely with Product Managers and CTO to shape product and/or feature definitions so that they can be built in a flexible, extensible, and robust way. The ideal candidate will require a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science/IT/Engineering or proven experience-based equivalent with at least 3+ years’ solid work experience with C# and the .Net stack. You will also need proficiency with JavaScript, CSS, Angular, Knockout, Git, Azure, Jira, SQL Server (and relevant ORM such as Entity Framework) & Object-Oriented design and coding.

DUTIES:

Possess and apply a broad knowledge of principles, practices, and procedures of software development to the completion of difficult assignments.

Successfully develop, deliver, and maintain high quality software (requirements, design, code, documentation, etc.).

Work closely with Product Managers and CTO to shape product and/or feature definitions so that they can be built in a flexible, extensible, and robust way.

Evaluate progress and results and recommend changes in procedures.

Partner effectively with all team members to deliver against requirements.

Ensure all tasks are completed to the required quality standards and agreed timelines.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Engineering, or proven experience-based equivalent.

Experience/Skills –

3+ Years of solid experience with C# and the .Net stack.

Proven formal Software Development experience.

Good knowledge of web client-side technologies (JavaScript, CSS, JavaScript frameworks / libraries, Angular, Knockout).

Good understanding of Object-Oriented design and coding.

Good knowledge of SQL Server (and relevant ORM such as Entity Framework).

Experience using Source Control (Git).

Cloud (Azure).

Proficiency with the following tools: MS Office, Gmail, the Google ecosystem of services, Jira.

Understands and can speak to all aspects of the software development life cycle (e.g., requirements, analysis, design, implementation, testing, and documentation) and associated execution models (e.g., Waterfall, Agile, Iterative Development, etc.).

Must have stable Wi-Fi or fibre connection at home.

Completion of an on-site culture test. To be communicated to shortlisted candidates. It will be a lot of fun.

Completion of a basic technical assessment related to the tech stack.

ATTRIBUTES:

Must be technically strong with a passion for coding and technology as a whole.

Demonstrate a willingness to learn and impart knowledge onto others.

Works well under pressure and meets deadlines.

Adjust quickly to changing priorities and conditions.

Copes effectively with complexity and change.

Innovative problem solver (there will be no shortage of opportunities to learn and try new things).

Disciplined self-starter who can work unsupervised/autonomously in a flexible work environment (this is very important if you want to succeed).

Able to act without being told.

Analytical thinker with attention to detail.

Able to structure and process complex business requirements and translate these to feasible development ideas.

Remain curious and eager to improve professional skills.

COMMENTS:

