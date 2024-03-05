Control Systems Engineer

Electrical / Electronic Degree or Diploma

This Dynamic and Rapidly Expanding Consulting Engineering Organisation in the Oil & Gas and Mining Sectors, require a Junior Control Systems Engineer to do the following :

Background in process plant engineering and manufacturing industry would be ideal.

Software development – PLC, HMI & Scada.

To plan, execute, test, modify and sustain new and existing control systems and software.

To communicate and support design specialists, process engineers, operation managers and suppliers.

Liaise with clients and stakeholders.

Create solutions for testing various functionalities of the device.

Play a pivotal role in plant procedures and operations.

To utilize your analytical skills to examine and improve a process.

Responsible for checking that plant equipment is maintained correctly.

To collaborate with other departments and outside parties to create and implement processes that increase efficiency.

Desired Skills:

PLC Programming

Scada

HMI

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

