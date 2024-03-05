Data Scientist

Mar 5, 2024

Our client is looking for a Data Scientist to be based in Pretoria. You will need to have 5 years experience as a MS SQL query writing and optimising. Send your CV now!
Requirements:

  • Matric (essential)
  • At least 5 years’ relevant working experience
  • Strong MS SQL query writing and optimising experience (SQL, SSIS, SSRS, Power BI)
  • Database design and optimisation
  • Cloud experience (Synapse/Data factory) will be advantageous
  • Relevant exposure to DevOps
  • Excellent Excel skills
  • Good written and verbal communication skills

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • SSIS
  • SSRS
  • Power BI

