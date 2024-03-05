Our client is looking for a Data Scientist to be based in Pretoria. You will need to have 5 years experience as a MS SQL query writing and optimising. Send your CV now!
Requirements:
- Matric (essential)
- At least 5 years’ relevant working experience
- Strong MS SQL query writing and optimising experience (SQL, SSIS, SSRS, Power BI)
- Database design and optimisation
- Cloud experience (Synapse/Data factory) will be advantageous
- Relevant exposure to DevOps
- Excellent Excel skills
- Good written and verbal communication skills
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- SSIS
- SSRS
- Power BI