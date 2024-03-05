Data Scientist at Parvana Recruitment

About our client:

An international and highly regarded organisation dedicated to “doing good” for society, they are renowned for their ethics, upliftment programs and while their tech environment is leading edge, this organisation is ideal for someone who wants to make a real difference to the greater good of society. While this organisation has deep funding and you will earn well, it is best suited to those who have a strong social conscience and humanitarian interests.

What you will be doing:

Shape a dynamic data-driven culture for impactful decision-making.

Empower teams with cutting-edge data governance and reporting.

Be a pioneer in implementing innovative data collection solutions.

Infuse reports with engaging visuals, tailored for strategic insights.

Collaborate on user-friendly templates for an enriched experience.

Drive the narrative of data intelligence aligned with impact metrics.

Champion continuous improvement in data quality and security.

Contribute to a vibrant and insightful reporting ecosystem.

What you need:

Bachelor’s degree in Data or Information Sciences or equivalent.

Ideally more but no less than 3 years demonstrated work experience

Strong attention to detail and organisational skills.

Results-oriented and passionate about data-driven decision-making.

Proficient in Excel, analytics, and impact measurement frameworks.

Effective written and verbal communication.

Ability to build databases, dashboards, and ensure data security.

Initiative-driven, excels in a fast-paced environment.

Advanced Excel and statistical analysis background.

Strong interest in AI, Machine Learning platforms, and systems architecture.

Capable of building end-to-end Business Intelligence Solutions.

Job ID:

J104440

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Data Scientist

Building Databases

AI / Machine Learning

Learn more/Apply for this position