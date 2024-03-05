Data Scientist – Gauteng Pretoria

Our client is looking for a Data Scientist to be based in Pretoria. You will need to have 5 years experience as a MS SQL query writing and optimising. Send your CV now!

Requirements:

Matric (essential)

At least 5 years’ relevant working experience

Strong MS SQL query writing and optimising experience (SQL, SSIS, SSRS, Power BI)

Database design and optimisation

Cloud experience (Synapse/Data factory) will be advantageous

Relevant exposure to DevOps

Excellent Excel skills

Good written and verbal communication skills

Desired Skills:

SQL

SSIS

SSRS

Power BI

