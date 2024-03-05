DevOps Consultant 2709 – Gauteng Centurion

Large, international Automotive client actively looking for highly competent DevOps Consultant

Product / Feature Team Information (if applicable)

Manual Warehouse (MAN)

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

· SAP Technical Operations

· Incident Management (IM)

· Change Management (CM)

· Problem Management (PM)

· IT Operations Process Controls

· Good SAP System knowledge to support SAP Logistical Processes:

o SAP S/4HANA system knowledge

o SAP LE & EWM process knowledge – min 2 years’ experience.

o SAP MM process knowledge

· German Language – able to read/write and speak German.

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

· SAP ABAP Debugging

· ITIL process knowledge and work experience (ITIL certification – advantageous)

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

· Degree in Information Systems or equivalent experience

· Minimum of 6 years IT work experience

· Minimum 4 years’ experience in an SAP Operations environment

· Minimum 2 years’ experience in an SAP Logistics Modules (LE; MM & EWM)

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

We work in a DevOps team. The task consists of, among other things.

Close coordination with developers to make go lives safe and successful. Following up on incident tickets to make long term improvement. Actively making suggestions to reduce the number of problem tickets. Proactive improvements in daily IT operations.

Desired Skills:

SAP EWM

SAP DevOps Engineer

SAP Operations

Learn more/Apply for this position