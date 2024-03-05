FICO Blaze Software Developer (Contract)

Experience:

8+ Years Blaze

Qualification:

Technically related degree.

Computer Science or above or equivalent work experience.

Key / Critical Tasks:

Our client FICO Blaze Developer will have experience developing and implementing FICO Blaze rules, as well as integrating FICO Blaze with other systems. They will work closely with business analysts, project managers, and other developers to design and implement complex business rules. While each team member has a primary skill set, you will learn and contribute to areas outside of your primary skill set. The team is highly collaborative and values continuous improvement and open communication.

Experience in Rules engine-based applications in Java platforms.

Experience in Java based FICO Blaze Advisor versions 7.x

Experience in Rules Harvesting, Rules Inventory management Strategies and Rules Services Design

Highly flexible technical expert with ability to master and work with a wide variety of technologies.

Skills to develop an application by using Full stack technology and delivered effectively, efficiently, on time, in-specification, and in a cost-effective manner.

Experience in Fico Blaze Advisor BRE (Business Rule Engine) development.

Experience in Fico Blaze Advisor Rule Maintenance Application (RMA) setup, administration, and development.

Experience in exposing BRE rules to JAVA Web Services.

Rules Harvesting & Designing, Rules Authoring, Rule Orchestration has context menu.

Required Technical Knowledge:

FICO Blaze Advisor versions 7.x & dia3 (must have).

Has exposure to Git (must have).

Can develop in JAVA.

Has written automated tests and is familiar with Junit.

Has experience using Spring boot.

Has experience using Maven.

Familiarity with Azure.

Exposure/Experience:

Banking and Compliance – Preferred

Role will be interacting with:

Technical Product Owners

Architects

Project Managers

Business Analysts

Developers

(Level of engagement is consultation and meetings – requirements and refinement sessions)

Technology Environment Requirements:

Proficient in FICO Blaze Advisor version 7.x (8+ Years).

Critical Character Attributes/ Technologies/ Tools/ Skills/ Languages –

Existing knowledge in the Bank

Experience with any regulatory rules such as FICA, FATCA

Experience being part of an Enterprise Rules Team.

Desired Skills:

