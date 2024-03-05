Geospatial (Back-End) Developer

Mar 5, 2024

  • Develop on cloud and Kubernetes
  • Participate in the entire application lifecycle, focusing on coding and debugging
  • Write clean code to develop functional web applications
  • Troubleshoot and debug applications
  • Perform UI tests to optimize performance
  • Collaborate with Front-end developers to integrate user-facing elements with server side logic
  • Gather and address technical and design requirements
  • Provide training and support to internal teams
  • Build reusable code and libraries for future use
  • Liaise with developers, designers and system administrators to identify new features
  • Follow emerging technologies
  • Integration of platforms to other existing platforms such as Sentinel Hub, Google earth engine and Digital Earth Africa.

Desired Skills:

  • Development Of Enterprise Software
  • JSON
  • Java
  • API Development
  • Web services
  • REST
  • Programming language
  • Applications programming
  • Business logic

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

