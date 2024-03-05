Geospatial (Back-End) Developer

- Develop on cloud and Kubernetes
- Participate in the entire application lifecycle, focusing on coding and debugging
- Write clean code to develop functional web applications
- Troubleshoot and debug applications
- Perform UI tests to optimize performance
- Collaborate with Front-end developers to integrate user-facing elements with server side logic
- Gather and address technical and design requirements
- Provide training and support to internal teams
- Build reusable code and libraries for future use
- Liaise with developers, designers and system administrators to identify new features
- Follow emerging technologies
- Integration of platforms to other existing platforms such as Sentinel Hub, Google earth engine and Digital Earth Africa.
Desired Skills:
- Development Of Enterprise Software
- JSON
- Java
- API Development
- Web services
- REST
- Programming language
- Applications programming
- Business logic
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree