Geospatial (Front-End) Developer – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Use markup languages to create user-friendly web pages

Maintain and improve responsive website

Optimize applications for maximum speed

Design mobile-based features

Collaborate with back-end developers and web designers to improve usability

Get feedback from, and build solutions for, users and customers

Write functional requirement documents and guides

Create quality mockups and prototypes

Help back-end developers with coding and troubleshooting

Ensure high quality graphic standards and brand consistency

Stay up to date on emerging technologies

Integration Frontend to other existing portals such as Sentinel Hub, Google earth engine and Digital Earth Africa.

Desired Skills:

GIS Software: Proficiency in GIS software like ArcGIS

QGIS

JavaScript

Java

or C++

Cloud ( AWS)

OpenLayers

Google Maps API

MySQL Spatial

spatial interpolation

raster analysis

Front-end Development

Javascript Framework

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

