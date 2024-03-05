Geospatial (Front-End) Developer – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Mar 5, 2024

  • Use markup languages to create user-friendly web pages
  • Maintain and improve responsive website
  • Optimize applications for maximum speed
  • Design mobile-based features
  • Collaborate with back-end developers and web designers to improve usability
  • Get feedback from, and build solutions for, users and customers
  • Write functional requirement documents and guides
  • Create quality mockups and prototypes
  • Help back-end developers with coding and troubleshooting
  • Ensure high quality graphic standards and brand consistency
  • Stay up to date on emerging technologies

Integration Frontend to other existing portals such as Sentinel Hub, Google earth engine and Digital Earth Africa.

Desired Skills:

  • GIS Software: Proficiency in GIS software like ArcGIS
  • QGIS
  • JavaScript
  • Java
  • or C++
  • Cloud ( AWS)
  • OpenLayers
  • Google Maps API
  • MySQL Spatial
  • spatial interpolation
  • raster analysis
  • Front-end Development
  • Javascript Framework

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

