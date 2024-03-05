Geospatial (Front-End) Developer

- Use markup languages to create user-friendly web pages
- Maintain and improve responsive website
- Optimize applications for maximum speed
- Design mobile-based features
- Collaborate with back-end developers and web designers to improve usability
- Get feedback from, and build solutions for, users and customers
- Write functional requirement documents and guides
- Create quality mockups and prototypes
- Help back-end developers with coding and troubleshooting
- Ensure high quality graphic standards and brand consistency
- Stay up to date on emerging technologies
Integration Frontend to other existing portals such as Sentinel Hub, Google earth engine and Digital Earth Africa.
Desired Skills:
- GIS Software: Proficiency in GIS software like ArcGIS
- QGIS
- JavaScript
- Java
- or C++
- Cloud ( AWS)
- OpenLayers
- Google Maps API
- MySQL Spatial
- spatial interpolation
- raster analysis
- Front-end Development
- Javascript Framework
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma