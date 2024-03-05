Intermediate Java Developer (Spring)

One of our clients is seeking a Java Spring Developer to join their dynamic development team. As an essential member of their technology department, you will play a pivotal role in designing, developing, and maintaining Java Spring applications. Your expertise will contribute to the enhancement of our software solutions, ensuring they meet high-quality standards and performance benchmarks.

Key Requirements

Minimum 6 Years + hands on Java Spring Development experience, including Spring Boot. You must have worked with Springboot in those 6 years.

Bachelor’s degree in Information systems or Computer Science

Strong understanding of database design and SQL.

Experience in Cloud Computing

JavaScript / TypeScript

Frontend Experience (React) & GRAPH QL (important, non-negotiable)

Springboot

TSQL (Stored Procedures and Functions)

net (Framework 3.5 and greater)

Experience with microservices architecture.

Knowledge of containerization (Docker) and orchestration (Kubernetes).

Familiarity with Agile/Scrum methodologies

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please submit your CV. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

