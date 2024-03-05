Intermediate Software Engineer

Looking for an intermediate engineer to join our client’s team in the FinTech Industry. As an Engineer, you will take part in building cutting edge cloud platforms that range across industries, while being exposed to how to make these platforms a real market success.

Key Requirements

Minimum 5 years of experience.

BSC Engineering or IT related degree.

Expert knowledge and experience with relevant technology stack – ASP.NET (C#), TypeScript (or JavaScript).

Working knowledge of the .NET Framework

Working knowledge of SQL Server and associated tooling

Expert knowledge in, and application of the following technologies: OOP (Object Oriented Programming), .Net Programming (C# – .Net Desktop/WPF and .Net Web)

SQL and Oracle database (SQL, Stored procedures, Functions etc.) – Schema design, maintenance and optimization.

Desired Skills:

ASP.NET

Typescript

