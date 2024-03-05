iOS Developer (Senior) 2102 TT – Gauteng Pretoria

You will work in a self-organised and agile DevOps development team.

The feature team is responsible for the new and further development of applications for the Workspace domain.

Together with the DevOps team you are responsible for the specification, development, deployment, and operation of the software solutions. This entails:

Requirements Gathering: Identify and gather the functional and non-functional requirements for the software.

System Analysis: Analyse the requirements, identify user needs, and define the system’s scope.

System Design: Create the overall system architecture, including high-level design, database design, and user interface design.

Your main task is the development and operation of microservices and web applications.

To do this, you will work internationally with other developers, architects, product owners and specialist departments on technical and functional issues.

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications/Experience:

University degree in Computer Sciences or related subjects.

Minimum 5 years knowledge of process, methods, and tools in the context of contemporary software development.

Self-reliant and goal-oriented thinking and acting as well as a strong customer orientation.

High level of quality awareness.

Expertise in utilizing agile development methodology like Scrum.

Fluent English for professional use, good German would be a plus.

Essential Skills Requirements:

Experience in object-oriented programming languages, especially Java, web-based scripting languages (e.g., Angular), relational (Oracle, PostgreSQL) and NoSQL databases and/or mobile app development.

Knowledge of modern architecture concepts (e.g., microservices), cloud technologies and the software development cycle (CI/CD, test automation, configuration management).

Experience in agile project teams (e.g., according to Scrum, Kanban) with changing requirements and framework conditions.

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

Experienced with common CI/CD tools (Jenkins, Sonar, etc.) and with the Atlassian tool suite (Jira, Bitbucket, Confluence).

Experience with development and operations of applications in the cloud (Azure and/or AWS).

Desired Skills:

object-oriented programming languages

modern architecture concepts

CI/CD

