IT NETWORK SYSTEM ADMINISTRATOR (Fourways (R50k pm-R70k pm or more negotiable for an exceptional candidate))

EXEC SUMMARY:

Our client based out of the US, is looking for a Systems Administrator for their SA office in Fourways to manage the ISP, hardware , security etc across a number of offices across the globe

Previous experience as a Systems Administrator (with an Azure Administrator certification) with experience in managing ISP’s, hardware, security etc essential – Cloud based knowledge and Microsoft infrastructure (on the computing and server environments) knowledge essential

Ability to work alone and manage operations across the globe and having been in roles for considerable periods of time essential (long term roles essential)

Extensive experience in performing IT related administration and support with a high level of technical proficiency in IT Security (in terms of endpoint protection and data encryption in transit) , a strong understanding of Office 365 as well as solid understanding on AZURE and O365 pricing models and structures.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Minimum of 5 years of experience in Systems Administration with a strong focus on Microsoft technologies.

Expert knowledge in DNS management and hands-on experience in IT Security, including antivirus and endpoint security.

Must possess an Azure Administrator certification.

Solid understanding of Azure pricing, architecture, and service management principles.

Proficiency in Office 365 administration and in-depth knowledge of networking, including VPN management.

Demonstrated experience in desktop and printer support, along with remote administration capabilities.

Excellent problem-solving skills, with the ability to work independently and in team settings.

Strong communication skills, capable of explaining technical issues clearly and concisely.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Administer, optimize, and ensure high availability of Microsoft infrastructure, including Azure cloud services, Office 365, and web hosting environments.

Manage Azure environments, focusing on services like Azure Active Directory, Azure SQL databases, and Azure Virtual Machines, to maintain performance and cost efficiency.

Expertly manage DNS configurations to uphold system integrity and compliance with best practices.

Administer endpoint security, antivirus solutions, and VPN configurations to safeguard company data against threats.

Maintain a thorough understanding of Azure pricing models to optimize IT spending effectively.

Administer Office 365 services (Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, Teams) to ensure operational efficiency and user support.

Manage network architectures, including LANs, WANs, and other network setups, ensuring reliability and performance, as required.

Provide desktop support, addressing hardware and software issues, to ensure a smooth computing experience for all employees.

Offer printer support, managing setup, configuration, and troubleshooting to maintain operational efficiency.

Engage in remote administration of computing infrastructure, ensuring seamless operation across all locations.

Patch management and patch management tools,

Stay updated on the latest Microsoft technologies, recommending and implementing upgrades to keep the infrastructure modern and efficient.

Collaborate with teams across the organization, aligning technology infrastructure with business goals.

Administer and monitor web services.

ADVANTAGEOUS:

Additional certifications in IT Security (e.g., CISSP, CISM).

Experience with PowerShell scripting for automation and configuration management.

ITIL

Additional Microsoft certifications

AWS

Desired Skills:

Azure

Microsoft infrastructure

ISP

Office 365

VPN configurations

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

About The Employer:

Our client , a well funded insurance software start-up company in the US (that comes out of a highly successful European and African business), is looking for a Systems Administrator for their SA office in Fourways to manage the ISP, hardware , security etc across a number of offices across the globe

Employer & Job Benefits:

R50k pm-R70k pm or more negotiable for an exceptional candidate))

