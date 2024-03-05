IT NETWORK SYSTEM ADMINISTRATOR (Fourways (R50k pm-R70k pm or more negotiable for an exceptional candidate))
EXEC SUMMARY:
Our client based out of the US, is looking for a Systems Administrator for their SA office in Fourways to manage the ISP, hardware , security etc across a number of offices across the globe
- Previous experience as a Systems Administrator (with an Azure Administrator certification) with experience in managing ISP’s, hardware, security etc essential – Cloud based knowledge and Microsoft infrastructure (on the computing and server environments) knowledge essential
- Ability to work alone and manage operations across the globe and having been in roles for considerable periods of time essential (long term roles essential)
- Extensive experience in performing IT related administration and support with a high level of technical proficiency in IT Security (in terms of endpoint protection and data encryption in transit) , a strong understanding of Office 365 as well as solid understanding on AZURE and O365 pricing models and structures.
MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:
- Minimum of 5 years of experience in Systems Administration with a strong focus on Microsoft technologies.
- Expert knowledge in DNS management and hands-on experience in IT Security, including antivirus and endpoint security.
- Must possess an Azure Administrator certification.
- Solid understanding of Azure pricing, architecture, and service management principles.
- Proficiency in Office 365 administration and in-depth knowledge of networking, including VPN management.
- Demonstrated experience in desktop and printer support, along with remote administration capabilities.
- Excellent problem-solving skills, with the ability to work independently and in team settings.
- Strong communication skills, capable of explaining technical issues clearly and concisely.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Administer, optimize, and ensure high availability of Microsoft infrastructure, including Azure cloud services, Office 365, and web hosting environments.
- Manage Azure environments, focusing on services like Azure Active Directory, Azure SQL databases, and Azure Virtual Machines, to maintain performance and cost efficiency.
- Expertly manage DNS configurations to uphold system integrity and compliance with best practices.
- Administer endpoint security, antivirus solutions, and VPN configurations to safeguard company data against threats.
- Maintain a thorough understanding of Azure pricing models to optimize IT spending effectively.
- Administer Office 365 services (Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, Teams) to ensure operational efficiency and user support.
- Manage network architectures, including LANs, WANs, and other network setups, ensuring reliability and performance, as required.
- Provide desktop support, addressing hardware and software issues, to ensure a smooth computing experience for all employees.
- Offer printer support, managing setup, configuration, and troubleshooting to maintain operational efficiency.
- Engage in remote administration of computing infrastructure, ensuring seamless operation across all locations.
- Patch management and patch management tools,
- Stay updated on the latest Microsoft technologies, recommending and implementing upgrades to keep the infrastructure modern and efficient.
- Collaborate with teams across the organization, aligning technology infrastructure with business goals.
- Administer and monitor web services.
ADVANTAGEOUS:
- Additional certifications in IT Security (e.g., CISSP, CISM).
- Experience with PowerShell scripting for automation and configuration management.
- ITIL
- Additional Microsoft certifications
- AWS
Desired Skills:
- Azure
- Microsoft infrastructure
- ISP
- Office 365
- VPN configurations
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration
About The Employer:
Our client , a well funded insurance software start-up company in the US (that comes out of a highly successful European and African business), is looking for a Systems Administrator for their SA office in Fourways to manage the ISP, hardware , security etc across a number of offices across the globe
Employer & Job Benefits:
- R50k pm-R70k pm or more negotiable for an exceptional candidate))