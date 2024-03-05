IT Service Desk Administrator

Coactivate is looking for an enthusiastic and motivated individual who has a professional manner and a passion for information technology. The successful candidate must have a sound knowledge of all IT communications terminology and technology and possess strong organizational skills.

The successful candidate should meet the following requirements and be able to perform the below listed duties:

Minimum Requirements:

Grade 12

Broad based knowledge of industry standard software products in support of customer environments

Minimum of 3 years of experience in a similar role, in an IT support or help desk environment.

Strong communication skills and a high level of customer service orientation.

Proficiency in using help desk ticketing systems and IT support tools.

Excellent organizational and time management skills.

Ability to work effectively in a team and independently.

Energetic, proactive, and self-motivated with a strong work ethic.

ITIL qualification (advantageous)

A+ & N+

People Skills

Good organisational skills

Must be presentable, and able to communicate advanced issues to non-technical people.

Must be able to communicate professionally with higher level management

Driver’s License

Duties:

Monitor the progress of open tickets, provide regular updates to clients, and ensure that issues are resolved to the client’s satisfaction and within SLA agreements

Compile reports from the ticketing system to track help desk performance and identify areas for improvement.

Manage, coordinate and schedule Help Desk Technician team to clients/users, ensuring timely resolution of IT issues.

Maintain service, quality and desired outputs across the business by ensuring compliance to policies, procedures and standards are adhered to

Ensure tickets are correctly populated and routed to the correct party for resolution

Escalate tickets based on priority and provide relevant updates to operations on ticket status

Provide level 1 troubleshooting

Develop and implement processes to improve service delivery

Maintain/update/develop work routines in line with operational plans/schedules in order to manage achievement of service delivery goals

Provide leadership and guidance to the support team, including scheduling, task assignment, and performance monitoring and training

Ensure that on-site support, training and implementation are carried out effectively and meet client expectations

Assist in building user manuals, process flows and specifications documents for new development requests/changes

If you feel you meet the above criteria, please send a motivational letter along with your CV to [Email Address Removed] to apply.

Desired Skills:

IT Service Desk Administrator

It Support

Helpdesk

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

