Jacques van Niekerk takes on global CEO role at Incubeta

Incubeta has announced the appointment of Jacques van Niekerk as the new global CEO.

Having been part of the founding team at Acceleration, an early adjacent player in the marketing technology consultancy and digital transformation field, Van Niekerk went on to lead the global data business at both WPP Digital and Wunderman Thompson. Most recently, he held the position of global CEO at Edisen.

Over the past year, Van Niekerk has served as a non-executive board director for Incubeta. He takes the reins from Incubeta’s current Global CEO, Lars Lehne.

“I have known the Incubeta team since their inception and could not help but be impressed by their growth trajectory and marketplace impact,” says Van Niekerk. “I jumped at the chance to join the board, and I am extremely honoured to be stepping into the role of Global CEO.”

“We are delighted to welcome Jacques as our new global CEO,” adds Mike Ossendrijver, chief business officer of Incubeta. “His extensive experience in leading creative and data-driven marketing specialists, alongside his deep understanding of Incubeta and its culture, make him uniquely qualified to lead us into the future.”