Java Blaze Developer

Are you a seasoned FICO Blaze Developer with a passion for Java-based FICO Blaze Advisor versions 7.x? Do you thrive on the intricacies of Rules Harvesting, Rules Inventory Management Strategies, and Rules Services Design? If you have 8+ years of extensive Blaze Experience and a background in Banking and Compliance, we want you on our dynamic team!

Key Roles and Responsibilities:

Experience in Rules engine-based applications in Java platforms.

Experience in Java-based FICO Blaze Advisor versions 7.x

Experience in Rules Harvesting, Rules Inventory management Strategies and Rules Services Design

Highly flexible technical expert with the ability to master and work with a wide variety of technologies.

Skills to develop an application by using Full stack technology and deliver effectively, efficiently, on time, in specification, and in a cost-effective manner.

Experience in Fico Blaze Advisor BRE (Business Rule Engine) development.

Experience in Fico Blaze Advisor Rule Maintenance Application (RMA) setup, administration, and development.

Experience in exposing BRE rules to JAVA Web Services.

Rules Harvesting & Designing, Rules Authoring, and Rule Orchestration has a context menu.

FICO Blaze Advisor versions 7.x & dia3 (must have)

Has exposure to Git (must have)

Can develop in JAVA.

Has written automated tests and is familiar with Junit.

Has experience using Spring boot.

Has experience using Maven.

Familiarity with Azure.

Qualifications:

Technically related degree, Computer Science or above or equivalent work experience.

8+ years of Blaze Experience.

Experience in Banking and Compliance – Preferred.

Existing knowledge in the Bank.

Experience with any regulatory rules e.g. FICA, FATCA.

Experience being part of an Enterprise Rules Team.

Skills Summary:

Application Programming Interface (API)

Cloud Architectures

Large Scale Systems

Process Automations

Programming Languages

Software Design

Software Development

Software Systems

Desired Skills:

JAVA

Bank

FICA

Azure

Maven

Springboot

Blaze

FIOCO Blaze

advisor

BRE

RMA

RSD

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

