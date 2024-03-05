Mid/Senior Level C# Developer – Remote Remote

Are you an experienced developer looking to join a dynamic team in the heart of Sandton? We are seeking a skilled developer with 3-5 years of experience in C# to join an innovative fintech company. If you’re passionate about writing clean code, have a strong understanding of object-oriented programming, and thrive in a collaborative environment, we want to hear from you!

Why Join:

A culture of innovation and collaboration

Opportunities for growth and development

Competitive salary and benefits package

A supportive and inclusive work environment

Exciting projects and challenges to tackle

Requirements:

3-5 years of experience in C#

Strong understanding of object-oriented programming

Experience with Interface driven development

Minimum .Net Framework 4.6 experience

Minimum SQL Server 2017 experience

Good MVC knowledge including HTML, Bootstrap, and CSS

Razor experience in MVC

Experience in EF 7 Code first

Good knowledge in LINQ

Self-motivated and punctual

Good communication skills

Available for after-hours deployments

Optional bonus requirements:

Dev Extreme UI

Experience in .Net Standard, .Net Core 3.0, and .Net 5.0

Experience in VB.Net

MySQL experience

DevExpress experience

Financial investment industry experience

Monday.com proficiency

Personality Traits: Quality-focused, self-learning, self-driven, emotionally mature, able to work under pressure, willing to go the extra mile, and work effectively in a diverse team.

Employment history: Must have a track record of staying with an employer for a minimum of 3-5 years.

