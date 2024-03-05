Mid/Senior Level C# Developer

Mar 5, 2024

Are you an experienced developer looking to join a dynamic team in the heart of Sandton? We are seeking a skilled developer with 3-5 years of experience in C# to join an innovative fintech company. If you’re passionate about writing clean code, have a strong understanding of object-oriented programming, and thrive in a collaborative environment, we want to hear from you!
Why Join:

  • A culture of innovation and collaboration
  • Opportunities for growth and development
  • Competitive salary and benefits package
  • A supportive and inclusive work environment
  • Exciting projects and challenges to tackle

Requirements:

  • 3-5 years of experience in C#
  • Strong understanding of object-oriented programming
  • Experience with Interface driven development
  • Minimum .Net Framework 4.6 experience
  • Minimum SQL Server 2017 experience
  • Good MVC knowledge including HTML, Bootstrap, and CSS
  • Razor experience in MVC
  • Experience in EF 7 Code first
  • Good knowledge in LINQ
  • Self-motivated and punctual
  • Good communication skills
  • Available for after-hours deployments

Optional bonus requirements:

  • Dev Extreme UI
  • Experience in .Net Standard, .Net Core 3.0, and .Net 5.0
  • Experience in VB.Net
  • MySQL experience
  • DevExpress experience
  • Financial investment industry experience
  • Monday.com proficiency

Personality Traits: Quality-focused, self-learning, self-driven, emotionally mature, able to work under pressure, willing to go the extra mile, and work effectively in a diverse team.
Employment history: Must have a track record of staying with an employer for a minimum of 3-5 years.

Desired Skills:

  • Developer
  • C#
  • SQL
  • .Net
  • Razor
  • LINQ

