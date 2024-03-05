Mid/Senior Level C# Developer

Are you an experienced developer looking to join a dynamic team in the heart of Sandton? We are seeking a skilled developer with 3-5 years of experience in C# to join an innovative fintech company. If you’re passionate about writing clean code, have a strong understanding of object-oriented programming, and thrive in a collaborative environment, we want to hear from you!
Why Join:
- A culture of innovation and collaboration
- Opportunities for growth and development
- Competitive salary and benefits package
- A supportive and inclusive work environment
- Exciting projects and challenges to tackle
Requirements:
- 3-5 years of experience in C#
- Strong understanding of object-oriented programming
- Experience with Interface driven development
- Minimum .Net Framework 4.6 experience
- Minimum SQL Server 2017 experience
- Good MVC knowledge including HTML, Bootstrap, and CSS
- Razor experience in MVC
- Experience in EF 7 Code first
- Good knowledge in LINQ
- Self-motivated and punctual
- Good communication skills
- Available for after-hours deployments
Optional bonus requirements:
- Dev Extreme UI
- Experience in .Net Standard, .Net Core 3.0, and .Net 5.0
- Experience in VB.Net
- MySQL experience
- DevExpress experience
- Financial investment industry experience
- Monday.com proficiency
Personality Traits: Quality-focused, self-learning, self-driven, emotionally mature, able to work under pressure, willing to go the extra mile, and work effectively in a diverse team.
Employment history: Must have a track record of staying with an employer for a minimum of 3-5 years.
Desired Skills:
- Developer
- C#
- SQL
- .Net
- Razor
- LINQ