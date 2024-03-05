MTN joins forces with Gauteng Provincial Community Police Board

MTN South Africa and the Gauteng Provincial Community Police Board are collaborating to address the escalating issue of network infrastructure theft and vandalism with the goal of safeguarding tower infrastructures and reduce network downtime.

In the initial stage of the partnership, which is currently being implemented in Soweto, a command centre has been established with laptops, printers, and other necessary equipment for data collection. Using technology such as CCTV cameras and WiFi points, efforts will be made to detect criminal activity and promptly alert responders.

Ramsey Mosethedi, GM of stakeholder relations at MTN SA, says: “We’re currently witnessing an unprecedented surge in vandalism and theft targeting networking infrastructure. To address this issue, MTN has chosen Soweto as a proof of concept for a partnership between us and the government aimed at finding a solution ahead of rolling it out across the country.

“Engaging with Community Policing Forums is a strategic decision because of their intimate knowledge of the community, as our primary objective is to collaborate with the community to safeguard infrastructure crucial for socio-economic well-being and development.

“The repercussions of infrastructure damage include disrupted coverage and services, hindering people’s ability to reach out to loved ones or emergency services during crises. Every South African deserves the benefits of a modern, connected life, and we anticipate that this collaboration will be impactful, efficient, and contribute to the safety and stability of our communities.”