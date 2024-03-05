Project manager

Are you an Intermediate Project Manager that can drive business change that delivers value through the structured implementation and delivery of projects against time, resource, money and scope constraints?

Contract role available at one of our Financial giants.

Hybrid

Non Negotiable: Must have Project managed in a Banking environment – if not your application will not be considered for this role.

Job Description

Manage the project resources (including people, procurement, systems, time and budget) from the initiation of an identified

project to the end of the defined project lifecycle or process in order to deliver on project goals and objectives

Continuously develop own expertise in terms of industry and subject matter development and application thereof in an area of specialization

Maintain and build relationships for purposes of expectation management and project reporting

Focus on providing optimal services and improving service delivery processes to meet or exceed customer expectations

Lead indirect teams by providing a meaningful context, setting performance standards and educating on process

Manage the quality of delivery in line with predefined quality standards, procedures, SLA’s and project plans to ensure

customer goal achievement

Implement and use governance and compliance procedures and processes effectively to identify and manage risks

Contribute to the development of project budgets, control and report on budgeted resources to meet the project objectives

Assist with the creation of change management plans and implement these to maximise the adoption and/or usage and

minimize resistance

Compile and maintain relevant project documentation in accordance with agreed project procedures and methodologies to effectively support project delivery as well as comply with audit requirements

Desired Skills:

Banking

PM Qualification

Change Management

Lead Indirect teams

Learn more/Apply for this position