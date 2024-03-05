Project Manager at Morrison Energy Services – Remote Remote

Morrison Energy Services are currently looking to recruit HV experienced Project Managers to work on our UK Power Networks & SSEN Contracts in Stevenage.

As a Project Manager you’ll be responsible for coordinating and managing people, plant, materials, budget, programme, quality assurance, contract requirements, and health & Safety of employees and general public.

MES is proud to be a key partner on the UKPN ED1SON Alliance & SSEN Framework Contract, delivering substation build and refurbishment works across the East of England including design, project management, on site cable installation, building construction, jointing, switchgear installation, bunding, commissioning, decommissioning and demolition.

As a Project Manager your duties & responsibilities will include:

Overseeing day to day management of site staff and issues arising from sites.

Development and implementation of Safety documentation including Health and Safety Plans, Method Statements and Risk Assessments.

Monitor performance of site staff with respect to Health and Safety, Quality and Environment.

Fulfilling the role of Temporary Works Coordinator where required.

Ensure full compliance on projects with all Morrison procedures and current legislation.

Client liaison including arranging progress meetings, pre-start meetings and client audits.

Identify and resolve design issues raised on site.

Planning and programming of current and future works.

Involvement with Cost Value [URL Removed] procurement and monitoring.

Ensure H&S handover files are produced as per programme

Skills & Knowledge Requirements:

Project management experience of multiple sites in the High Voltage Electrical sector.

NEC Contract Experience.

Experience of working and managing persons on the 11kV to 132kV High Voltage Distribution network.

Experience of managing and installing switchgear and equipment in the Primary and Grid environment.

Knowledge of the CDM regulations and acting as Principal Contractor.

Qualified to HNC / Degree Level in Electrical Engineering.

SMSTS (Site Managers Safety Training Scheme-CITB).

Effective communication skills.

Knowledge of budgeting, estimating and cost value reconciliation.

Computer literate.

Knowledge of contract documents and specifications.

Knowledge of current legislation relating to Health, Safety and Environment.

A full driving license and willingness to travel

What’s in it for you?

25 days’ annual leave plus 8 days’ bank holiday

Annual bonus

Pension scheme

Life Assurance

Private health care ) If applicable

Company car/ car allowance and fuel card ) If applicable

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Electrical Engineering

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

