Python Software Engineer (CPT Hybrid)

ENVIRONMENT:

A solutions-driven & strong critical thinking Python Software Engineer is sought by a leading eCommerce platform. The ideal candidate will be someone whose expertise directly translates into the development of robust software in the eCommerce domain. You will have the opportunity to implement best practices to improve existing software and participate in the development of new features. While after-hours work is not promoted as part of the regular workday, the business is run 24/7 with the need to keep systems up and running. Software Engineers are expected to provide after-hours support on a rotational basis to resolve critical system issues. You will require a Bachelor’s Degree/Advanced Diploma in Computer Science/Mathematics/Engineering or similar field with 5-10 years’ work experience in a similar role including a solid understanding of Computer Science fundamentals, including Object-Oriented design, data structures and algorithms. Your tech tools should include Python, Linux & SQL.

DUTIES:

Design and build solutions to assist our business users and improve customer experience.

Architect and design solutions with your team.

Keep up to date with technology trends.

Apply creative thought processes to solve complex challenges at scale.

Strong focus on making [URL Removed] the best place to shop at, a happy customer is a repeat customer.

Drive for excellence, to help foster a world-class engineering team.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree or Advanced Diploma in Computer Science, Mathematics or Engineering or equivalent experience in Software Development.

Experience/Skills –

5-10+ Years experience in a Software Development role for a senior-level position.

3-5 Years experience in a Software Development role for an intermediate-level position.

A thorough understanding of Computer Science fundamentals, including Object-Oriented design, data structures and algorithms.

Experience in writing robust, efficient production code.

Proficient in a strongly typed language such as Python.

Experience with development in a Linux environment.

Experience with SQL database systems.

Open to diversifying language skill set.

Advantageous –

MySQL, PostgreSQL, MS SQL

Memcached, Redis

Message Brokers, Queues and PubSub systems (e.g. Kafka and RabbitMQ)

Containerisation (e.g. Docker)

Orchestration (e.g. Kubernetes)

GitHub, Travis CI, Jenkins

AWS, GCP, Azure

Microservices

ATTRIBUTES:

Solutions-oriented, can-do attitude, and high energy.

Strong analytical and critical thinking, using data to inform decisions.

Ability to dis-aggregate and structure solutions to ambiguous problems.

Solid quantitative skills.

Ability to interview and interact professionally, with internal and external people.

Capability to present ideas succinctly, in writing and verbally.

Versatile and with the appetite to learn by doing.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] OR e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Python

Software

Engineer

Learn more/Apply for this position