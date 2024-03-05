SAP BI BW Specialist

Are You Ready to Warp into the Future of Data Modeling? Join Our Galactic Team!
Calling all SAP BW4/HANA Data Modeling Wizards! We’re on the hunt for a stellar talent to join our dynamic crew and take our data game to infinity and beyond!
Essential Skills:
- Masterful in SAP BW4/HANA Data Modeling (No, seriously, you’ve got this down to an art!)
- Must-have proficiency in SAP BW 7.5 Data Modeling and BEX (We’re talking expert level here!)
- SAP ABAP skills are like your secret weapon (Beneficial? More like indispensable!)
- A sprinkle of SAP BW-IP Knowledge will earn you major bonus points!
Why Join Us?
- Get your hands on cutting-edge projects in an international environment!
- Dive deep into the Finance galaxy with your business process knowledge!
- We’re all about growth – both personally and professionally!
Responsibilities:
- Craft BW extractors like a Jedi Master, linking various source systems (R3, S4) with ease!
Job Details:
- Experience: At least 10 years of SAP BW expertise (Yep, we’re looking for seasoned pros!)
- Remote-friendly: Zoom in from your spaceship or join us in our earthly headquarters – your choice!
Ready to Ignite Your Career? Apply Now and Let’s Blast Off Together!
Don’t miss your chance to join the data revolution – send us your CV and let’s embark on this cosmic journey together!
Desired Skills:
- HANA
- BEX
- BW Extractor
- data modelling