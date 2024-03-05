SAP BI BW Specialist – Gauteng Midrand

Are You Ready to Warp into the Future of Data Modeling? Join Our Galactic Team!

Calling all SAP BW4/HANA Data Modeling Wizards! We’re on the hunt for a stellar talent to join our dynamic crew and take our data game to infinity and beyond!

Essential Skills:

Masterful in SAP BW4/HANA Data Modeling (No, seriously, you’ve got this down to an art!)

Must-have proficiency in SAP BW 7.5 Data Modeling and BEX (We’re talking expert level here!)

SAP ABAP skills are like your secret weapon (Beneficial? More like indispensable!)

A sprinkle of SAP BW-IP Knowledge will earn you major bonus points!

Why Join Us?

Get your hands on cutting-edge projects in an international environment!

Dive deep into the Finance galaxy with your business process knowledge!

We’re all about growth – both personally and professionally!

Responsibilities:

Craft BW extractors like a Jedi Master, linking various source systems (R3, S4) with ease!

Job Details:

Experience: At least 10 years of SAP BW expertise (Yep, we’re looking for seasoned pros!)

Remote-friendly: Zoom in from your spaceship or join us in our earthly headquarters – your choice!

Ready to Ignite Your Career? Apply Now and Let’s Blast Off Together!

Don’t miss your chance to join the data revolution – send us your CV and let’s embark on this cosmic journey together!

Desired Skills:

HANA

BEX

BW Extractor

data modelling

