SAP Security Project Manager

Purpose of the role:
- The SAP Security PM role is responsible for the implementation, configuration, and maintenance of the SAP Security module.
The ideal candidate will have experience with SAP S/4HANA, SAP Authorizations, GRC Fiori.
Skills Required:
- S/4 Hana Implementation Experience
- 6-10 years experience in end-to-end SAP project implementations
- Experience in SAP Authoirzations, Fiori SAP GRC
Responsibilities:
- Lead and manage SAP projects related to authorization implementation, SAP Fiori authorization, and SAP GRC (Access Control).
- Coordinate with stakeholders to gather requirements and translate them into actionable project plans.
- Design and implement SAP authorization strategies, ensuring compliance with company policies and industry standards.
- Oversee SAP Fiori authorization setup and configuration to ensure secure and efficient user access.
- Provide expertise in SAP GRC (Access Control)
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate authorization and GRC solutions seamlessly into SAP landscapes.
- Manage SAP Security resources effectively to ensure timely delivery of deliverables
- Conduct regular project status meetings and communicate progress, risks, and issues to stakeholders.
- Stay updated on the latest SAP authorization and GRC trends, tools, and best practices to continuously improve processes.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming/configuration
- Critical Thinking
- Time Management