SAP Security Project Manager

Mar 5, 2024

Purpose of the role:

  • The SAP Security PM role is responsible for the implementation, configuration, and maintenance of the SAP Security module.
    The ideal candidate will have experience with SAP S/4HANA, SAP Authorizations, GRC Fiori.

Skills Required:

  • S/4 Hana Implementation Experience

  • 6-10 years experience in end-to-end SAP project implementations

  • Experience in SAP Authoirzations, Fiori SAP GRC

Responsibilities:

  • Lead and manage SAP projects related to authorization implementation, SAP Fiori authorization, and SAP GRC (Access Control).

  • Coordinate with stakeholders to gather requirements and translate them into actionable project plans.

  • Design and implement SAP authorization strategies, ensuring compliance with company policies and industry standards.

  • Oversee SAP Fiori authorization setup and configuration to ensure secure and efficient user access.

  • Provide expertise in SAP GRC (Access Control)

  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate authorization and GRC solutions seamlessly into SAP landscapes.

  • Manage SAP Security resources effectively to ensure timely delivery of deliverables

  • Conduct regular project status meetings and communicate progress, risks, and issues to stakeholders.

  • Stay updated on the latest SAP authorization and GRC trends, tools, and best practices to continuously improve processes.

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming/configuration
  • Critical Thinking
  • Time Management

Learn more/Apply for this position