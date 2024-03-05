Senior Business Analyst (1 year contract) – Remote Remote

Description of Role:

To apply a set of tasks and techniques used to work as a liaison amongst stakeholders in order to understand the problems, opportunities, needs, structure; policies and operations of the organisation on large; high risk and complex projects.

To recommend solutions that enable the organisation to achieve its goals. To elicit and analyse the actual needs of the stakeholders; facilitate communication between organisational units and play a central role in aligning the needs of business units with the capabilities delivered by information technology and may serve as a translator between these groups. The senior BA has years of deep practical experience in the role; with repeated practice performing business analysis in a variety of complex situations.

Responsibilities:

Conduct iterative and adaptive planning and monitoring tasks to estimate, organize and coordinate the BA efforts on large/complex enterprise initiatives.

Conduct elicitation and collaboration tasks to obtain information from stakeholders.

Conduct requirements analysis and design definition to structure, organize, specify, and model requirements and designs.

Conduct Requirements Life Cycle Management tasks to manage and maintain requirements and design information from inception to retirement.

Conduct strategy analysis to define the future and transition states needed to address the business need, the work required to define that need and the scope of the solution.

Conduct Solution Evaluation to assess the performance of and value delivered by a solution and eliminate barriers/constraints that prevent the full realization of the value.

Execute according to IIBA best practices, agile product delivery and lean principles based on

Organizations’ delivery approach as per the BA methods, frameworks, standards, tools, techniques, competencies, and practices.

Analyse and document requirements based on changes to users, interfaces, processes, data flows,

constraints, environments, and non-functional requirements.

Understand the portfolio’s strategic themes, product roadmap, vision, KPIs and metrics, and align requirements accordingly.

Qualifications:

Advanced Diplomas/National 1st Degrees

IT qualification, Certificate in BA endorsed by IIBA, Safe Certification.

8 years + experience in BA field Must have agile exposure Banking exp preferred.

IIBA endorsed.

5 – 8 years BA experience, manage multiple IT Projects and exposure to complex projects, business exposure, and industry exposure. Guiding others on how to effectively use common techniques. Demonstrate these skilled proficiency descriptors.

Skills Summary:

Data Warehousing (DW)

Integration Development

Process Mapping

Project Integration

Structured Query Language (SQL)

Systems Integration

Use Case Development

Workflow Design

Desired Skills:

