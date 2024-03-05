Senior Business Analyst – Remote Remote

Senior Business Analyst

Description of Role:

To apply a set of tasks and techniques used to work as a liaison amongst stakeholders in order to understand the problems, opportunities, needs, structure; policies and operations of the organisation on large; high risk and complex projects. To recommend solutions that enable the organisation to achieve its goals. To elicit and analyse the actual needs of the stakeholders; facilitate communication between organisational units and play a central role in aligning the needs of business units with the capabilities delivered by information technology and may serve as a translator between these groups. The senior BA has years of deep practical experience in the role; with repeated practice performing business analysis in a variety of complex situations.

To enable change by defining the needs and the rationale for change, to understand the current state, to define the future state, and to determine the activities required to move from the current to the future state by applying the principles of business analysis, according to the requirements classification schema, from a diverse array of multi-functional perspectives with an agile mindset. Complete complex tasks or larger, well-scoped challenges independently and identifies appropriate actions that have been provided to address a business challenge. Pair with Product Designers (CX/UX), Business Architects, Testers (QA), Business data Managers (BDM) and key roles in the requirements value chain. Apply the principles of Product Ownership Analysis and the strategy-to-execution framework.

Responsibilities:

Conduct iterative and adaptive planning and monitoring tasks to estimate, organize and coordinate the BA efforts on large/complex enterprise initiatives.

Conduct elicitation and collaboration tasks to obtain information from stakeholders.

Conduct requirements analysis and design definition to structure, organize, specify, and model requirements and designs.

Conduct Requirements Life Cycle Management tasks to manage and maintain requirements and design information from inception to retirement.

Conduct strategy analysis to define the future and transition states needed to address the business need, the work required to define that need and the scope of the solution.

Conduct Solution Evaluation to assess the performance of and value delivered by a solution and eliminate barriers/constraints that prevent the full realization of the value.

Execute according to IIBA best practices, agile product delivery and lean principles based on

Organizations’ delivery approach as per the BA methods, frameworks, standards, tools, techniques, competencies, and practices.

Analyse and document requirements based on changes to users, interfaces, processes, data flows,

constraints, environments, and non-functional requirements.

Understand the portfolio’s strategic themes, product roadmap, vision, KPIs and metrics, and align requirements accordingly.

Understand all elements of the program and team backlog and align requirements accordingly.

Explore and articulate the opportunity/problem to be solved and identify stakeholder wants and needs and participate in defining the proposed solution.

Use visual diagrams and collaborative games to model scope, interfaces, story context, data flows, processes, retrospectives, and dependencies across projects.

Decompose and document epics, features, themes, hypothesis statements, PI objectives and user stories by identifying gaps, missing stories and acceptance criteria, scenario development and all requirement categories.

Own decomposition of portfolio epics, features, elicitation, analysis, story writing and acceptance criteria writing throughout the requirements value chain.

Collaborate/co-create process and capability alignment by pairing with the PE and Business Architect.

Support the team in working on impediments and spikes and enabler epics, enabler stories, and synthesize the data to articulate requirements.

Work with development/QA to identify test cases/scenarios, conduct user acceptance testing and train the trainer/user and support change management commercialisation.

Conduct/participate in Backlog Refinement, prioritization, WSJF, and increment planning and drive.

Devops and Built-in quality principles.

Analyse/document data requirements and model data flows through all seven product dimensions on a solution/program level by pairing with BDMs.

Foster stakeholder relationships and engagement for discovery and delivery, backlog refinement, dependencies, and enterprise delivery up to senior level.

Conduct system demos and contribute to I&A and offer and implement suggestions for improvement.

Actively participate and lead program/squad ceremonies by pairing with Scrum Masters, Agile Coaches, Product and BITE Owners.

Drive minimum viable thinking, continuous deployment, and integration.

Ensure early remediation by reducing waste, rework, identify risks, issues.

Qualifications:

Advanced Diplomas/National 1st Degrees

IT qualification, Certificate in BA endorsed by IIBA, Safe Certification.

8 years + experience in BA field Must have agile exposure Banking exp preferred.

IIBA endorsed.

5 – 8 years BA experience, manage multiple IT Projects and exposure to complex projects, business exposure, and industry exposure. Guiding others on how to effectively use common techniques. Demonstrate these skilled proficiency descriptors.

Technical / Professional Knowledge:

BA Body Of Knowledge.

Business writing skills.

Agile Concepts.

Data and Business Analysis.

Process Engineering Skills.

Global business analysis Trend.

Business Analysis Discipline, Techniques and Practices.

Microsoft Office Product.

Skills Summary:

Data Warehousing (DW)

Integration Development

Process Mapping

Project Integration

Structured Query Language (SQL)

Systems Integration

Use Case Development

Workflow Design

Desired Skills:

IIBA endorsed

Agile

SAFe

