Senior Business Analyst – Risk Management and Capital Markets – Gauteng Edenburg

- Contribute to crafting of IT departmental business plan to ensure delivery of focus areas for the year in support of IT strategy
- Apply cost effectiveness principles in planning and delivery to contribute to achievement of divisional financial targets
- Provide relevant input into the formalisation of the divisional budget
- Manage allocated budget by tracking costs and recommending solutions that meet critical business needs
- Provide guidance to the business on best system solution selection to ensure fit to the client`s requirements and meet the future strategic objectives
- Champion Business Analyst services with stakeholders
- Observe and be involved in the day to day operations to understand the business domain and business needs and requirements of relevant stakeholders
- Provide insight regarding BA methodologies and best practices to internal clients to enable a BA presence within the group
- Maintain and build relationships with Business Owners to ensure the BA team is consulted and involved in initiatives that may require IT support
- Determine business requirements and actively manage key projects to ensure expectations are met
- Conduct Business Owner feedback sessions with every milestone phase of a project to inform business of progress, manage business expectation proactively and measure the effectiveness of Business Process Improvement
- Build relationships with other IT teams, like Enterprise Architecture and other key counterparts
- Ensure regular engagement (as needed) with all stakeholders to gain visibility and maintain relationships through networks utilising social media, attending and presenting at conferences and training interventions
- Build strategic / Industry/ Global network of thought leaders and relationships utilising social media, attending and presenting at conferences and training interventions
- Meet stakeholder needs accurately by following the Business Analyst process flow methodology to maintain quality and consistency of service provided
- Manage stakeholder relationships by communicating openly and honestly with regards to project status
- Manage own delivery on multiple and/or complex projects against departmental delivery plan and set timelines, identify obstacles to delivery and take appropriate action where required
- Receive request from business to start new project and conduct stakeholder analysis to clearly define the relevant people required for information gathering
- Gather supporting information by holding interviews, conducting surveys, running workshops and reviewing existing documents and information
- Draft a full system requirements plan to detail the activities and outputs
- Execute the requirements plan in alignment with Software Development Lifecycle process to ensure compliance
- Obtain system project classification by presenting the business requirement to the initiation forum
- Conduct a cost and benefit analysis to assess the feasibility of the requirements
- Produce a business case study by assessing solution options, considering costing and risks to formulate a recommendation
- Support the business sponsor to develop and present the business case
- Create the business requirements specification document to confirm clarity of business scope
- Create the functional requirements specification document to translate the business requirements into functional requirements
- Present functional requirements specification to all stakeholders to validate the requirements and solution
- Recommend the most effective course of action after evaluating options against decision criteria
- Provide regular feedback and progress to all stakeholders on current projects
- Review the technical design specifications to check that all requirements are included
- Review the test cases to ensure that it covers all scenarios related to the functional requirements
- Assist the development team and testers to perform root cause analysis for any functional defects
- Perform adhoc functional testing for quality assurance
- Ensure correct utilisation of solution developed by creating user training manuals
- Assist business by project co-ordination of deliverables for small initiatives
- Proactively or by request identify obstacles to performance relating to process flow and identify opportunities for optimisation
- Assist users in being effective by utilizing the new solution productively
- Partner with the project manager/lead to contribute to the development of the Senior Business Analysts role and delivery plan (proactivley being involved upfront to just confirm the scope of the Senior Business Analyst’s end-to-end role in the project to mitigate any risk of misunderstanding of who will be doing what) to ensure a successful solution delivery output
- Reduce time spent on projects by elicitation, analysis and optimisation of business requirements
- Contribute to BA COE practice development by presenting courses to the team
- Improve personal capability and professional growth relating to field of expertise, in line with the client`s objectives by discussing development needs and proposed solutions with management
- Keep abreast of changes in legislation or standards by conducting research and utilizing networks
- Up skill team and other professionals by sharing knowledge and research results
- Epitomise living the company`s values, displaying professional conduct and adherence to required technical standards
- Analyse, research, develop and implement improvement/innovative ideas and value adding solutions contributing to divisional and clients results
Minimum Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in IT or Engineering
- Business Analyst Certification from a reputable institution
- +7 years’ experience in the BA field with a focus on in Capital Markets and Risk Management
- Candidates must come from the Financial Sector
- Gather Business Knowledge
- Must be able to collaborate with Internal Stakeholders effectively
Desired Skills:
- Business analysis
- Capital Markets
- Risk Management
- Financial expertise
- Process Engineering
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree