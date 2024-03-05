Senior Data Engineer – Remote Remote

The Data Engineer skill is required to enable the data lifecycle within, namely the ability to integrate data between the source system (golden/trusted) and the target database, hence providing good quality data by applying the necessary framework/s and governance to whoever may require it (BI and advanced analytics).
Key Roles and Responsibilities:
- Interpret requirements provided by the business and develop accurate and sustainable solutions from the planning stage through to the productionised solution.
- Analyse, interpret and display data sets to ensure data-driven solutions that address challenges and business needs within Organisations.
- Ensure solutions adhere to standards and best practices and participate in solution reviews to ensure all solutions fit within standards.
- Operate within project environments and participate in CII continuous improvement efforts.
- Design and develop data models, ETL processes, and pipelines to support data ingestion, transformation, and analysis.
- Work with cross-functional teams to identify data requirements, prioritize data initiatives, and drive solutions that enable data-driven decision-making.
- Develop and maintain dashboards, reports, and visualizations that provide insights into key business metrics and trends.
- Design and implement data quality and data validation processes to ensure the accuracy and consistency of data.
- Develop and maintain documentation for data models, data lineage, and data flow.
Qualifications:
- A Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Technology, or Equivalent Qualification.
Experience required:
- 5 Years of Data Engineering experience.
- Data warehousing concepts is advantageous.
- Ab Initio development experience (on-prem and cloud) is essential.
- Exposure to UNIX and SQL (DB2, MS SQL and Netezza) and Oracle.
- Exposure to Azure Cloud.
- An agile working approach is essential.
- Should be a self-starter who can work under minimal supervision.
- Able to work independently.
Skills Summary:
Big Data Solutions, Business Analysis, Data Analysis, Data Analytics, DATABASICS, Data Lake, Data Modeling, Data Structures, Unstructured Data
Desired Skills:
- unix
- sql
- db2
- data analysis
- data lake