Senior Network Engineer

Requirements:
The successful candidate will hold a relevant Degree/National Diploma in Information Technology/ Computer Science/Information Systems or equivalent coupled with at least 3 – 4 years’ experience in an ICT security. Certificate or equivalent in Information/ IT Security such as CISSP, SISM, CCSP. ITIL Certificate is an added advantage.
KPAs:
The Position will be responsible for:
- Overall cyber security compliance, management and training throughout the organization
- Ensures that data integrity, and that information is kept accurate and consistent unless authorized access
- Managing and monitoring all installed systems and infrastructure
- Organization-wide cyber security and related document, process and record management to ensure that systems and products are safe/ secure and effective
- Installing, configuring, testing and maintaining operating systems, application software and system management tools
- Ensuring the highest levels of systems and infrastructure availability
- Proposes design enhancements, capacity changes, contingency and recovery
- Arrangements as required, to ensure that service targets are met within the organisation’s planned budget
- Ensures the investigation and diagnosis of operational incidents, resolves such incidents, including any capacity and availability management issues to maintain overall performance
- Acts as the technical lead on projects relating to security, data and voice network management
- Provides advice and guidance on the design and development of new and changed systems to optimise operational efficiency
- Ensures that appropriate software and specialist monitoring tools are used to maintain awareness and control of hardware and software
- Monitors exceptional incidents and conducts or initiates investigations on system performance
- Proposes and implements consequent improvements working towards industry top benchmark targets
- Coach and monitor junior engineers, setting standards of performance and objectives (both collective and individual) in line with service objectives, provides direction and support to all team members ensuring that the highest professional standards are observed
- Monitor and test application and network performance for potential bottlenecks, identify possible solutions, and work with developers to implement those fixes
Knowledge:
- Knowledge of NIST and other security related frameworks
- Documentation (both process documentation and records management)
- Broad knowledge of hardware, networking cyber security, vulnerability management and cloud migration
- In depth understanding of infrastructure and network architecture and design
- Working knowledge on end points security solutions (firewalls, anti-virus and network vulnerability assessments
- Access control systems
- Systems Engineering
- Incidents detection and management
Skills:
- Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills
- Strong Troubleshooting/problem-solving ability
- 4 Years senior systems engineer experience
- 3 years as a team lead
- 2 Years’ experience senior security engineer experience
- 2 Years’ experience senior data engineer experience experience
- 2 Years’ experience senior voice engineer experience
- Understanding of virtual environments and containers
- Extensive understanding of Networks switching and roputing as well as Voice technologies SIP and SBS’s
- Extensive understanding of firewalls, ips, acls, dlp and vulnerability assessment
- Understanding of Enterprise Linus and Windows servers and services
- Experience with monitoring systems
- Experience with automation software
Desired Skills:
- Cyber Security
- Linus
- NIST
- CISSP
- ITIL
- Cisco Technology
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years