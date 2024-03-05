Senior Network Engineer

Requirements:

The successful candidate will hold a relevant Degree/National Diploma in Information Technology/ Computer Science/Information Systems or equivalent coupled with at least 3 – 4 years’ experience in an ICT security. Certificate or equivalent in Information/ IT Security such as CISSP, SISM, CCSP. ITIL Certificate is an added advantage.

KPAs:

The Position will be responsible for:

Overall cyber security compliance, management and training throughout the organization

Ensures that data integrity, and that information is kept accurate and consistent unless authorized access

Managing and monitoring all installed systems and infrastructure

Organization-wide cyber security and related document, process and record management to ensure that systems and products are safe/ secure and effective

Installing, configuring, testing and maintaining operating systems, application software and system management tools

Ensuring the highest levels of systems and infrastructure availability

Proposes design enhancements, capacity changes, contingency and recovery

Arrangements as required, to ensure that service targets are met within the organisation’s planned budget

Ensures the investigation and diagnosis of operational incidents, resolves such incidents, including any capacity and availability management issues to maintain overall performance

Acts as the technical lead on projects relating to security, data and voice network management

Provides advice and guidance on the design and development of new and changed systems to optimise operational efficiency

Ensures that appropriate software and specialist monitoring tools are used to maintain awareness and control of hardware and software

Monitors exceptional incidents and conducts or initiates investigations on system performance

Proposes and implements consequent improvements working towards industry top benchmark targets

Coach and monitor junior engineers, setting standards of performance and objectives (both collective and individual) in line with service objectives, provides direction and support to all team members ensuring that the highest professional standards are observed

Monitor and test application and network performance for potential bottlenecks, identify possible solutions, and work with developers to implement those fixes

Knowledge:

Knowledge of NIST and other security related frameworks

Documentation (both process documentation and records management)

Broad knowledge of hardware, networking cyber security, vulnerability management and cloud migration

In depth understanding of infrastructure and network architecture and design

Working knowledge on end points security solutions (firewalls, anti-virus and network vulnerability assessments

Access control systems

Systems Engineering

Incidents detection and management

Skills:

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills

Strong Troubleshooting/problem-solving ability

4 Years senior systems engineer experience

3 years as a team lead

2 Years’ experience senior security engineer experience

2 Years’ experience senior data engineer experience experience

2 Years’ experience senior voice engineer experience

Understanding of virtual environments and containers

Extensive understanding of Networks switching and roputing as well as Voice technologies SIP and SBS’s

Extensive understanding of firewalls, ips, acls, dlp and vulnerability assessment

Understanding of Enterprise Linus and Windows servers and services

Experience with monitoring systems

Experience with automation software

Desired Skills:

Cyber Security

Linus

NIST

CISSP

ITIL

Cisco Technology

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position