Our client in the Engineering industry, based in Port Elizabeth, is currently looking to employ a Software Developer.
A wonderful career opportunity awaits you!
Requirements:
- Minimum qualification requirement is a Bachelor’s Degree in Computing Science.
- Proven experience in producing reliable, version-able, restful APIs is essential.
- Must be well versed in Flutter, PHP and Python and UI Frameworks such as Laravel.
- SQL/ No – SQL database or relational database skills.
- Proficiency in current user interface design patterns.
- Delivering a complete front-end application.
- Web security standards aware (OWASP).
Responsibilities, but not limited to:
- Develop quality software and web applications.
- Design and build mobile applications for Android and iOS.
- Contribute towards overall architecture of the projects/ change requests.
- Analyze and maintain existing software applications
- Design highly scalable, testable code.
- Discover and fix programming bugs.
- Provide influence over a new technical design for design for highly visible software product.
- Implementing Continuous Integration / Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) using tools like Docker.
- Develop SQL queries for the application that targets high performance, also perform load testing and optimize performance of the current queries.
- Develop Laravel / HTML / JavaScript / Angular / ReactJS / Vue etc. for modern web applications.
Kindly be advised that should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Python
- Algorithms
- UI Frameworks
- interface design patterns
- OWASP