Software Developer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our client in the Engineering industry, based in Port Elizabeth, is currently looking to employ a Software Developer.

A wonderful career opportunity awaits you!

Requirements:

Minimum qualification requirement is a Bachelor’s Degree in Computing Science .

qualification requirement is a . Proven experience in producing reliable, version-able, restful APIs is essential.

Must be well versed in Flutter , PHP and Python and UI Frameworks such as Laravel.

, and and such as Laravel. SQL/ No – SQL database or relational database skills.

Proficiency in current user interface design patterns.

Delivering a complete front-end application.

Web security standards aware (OWASP).

Responsibilities, but not limited to:

Develop quality software and web applications.

Design and build mobile applications for Android and iOS.

Contribute towards overall architecture of the projects/ change requests.

Analyze and maintain existing software applications

Design highly scalable, testable code.

Discover and fix programming bugs.

Provide influence over a new technical design for design for highly visible software product.

Implementing Continuous Integration / Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) using tools like Docker.

Develop SQL queries for the application that targets high performance, also perform load testing and optimize performance of the current queries.

Develop Laravel / HTML / JavaScript / Angular / ReactJS / Vue etc. for modern web applications.

Kindly be advised that should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

SQL

Python

Algorithms

UI Frameworks

interface design patterns

OWASP

Learn more/Apply for this position